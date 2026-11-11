Canada has set clear age brackets that determine who must sit the citizenship test and demonstrate language proficiency in English or French

Applicants below 18 years old fall outside the age range that requires them to meet the citizenship test and language requirements

Canadians-in-waiting aged 55 and above are also excluded from the language and knowledge test when applying for citizenship

Canada has outlined the specific age brackets that determine whether a citizenship applicant must sit for the official test, which assesses knowledge of the country and is conducted in either English or French.

According to the Canadian government, the citizenship test and language requirements apply strictly to applicants who are between the ages of 18 and 54 at the time they sign their application. Anyone who falls outside this range is not required to meet those conditions.

Canada outlines age requirements for foreigners seeking exemption from citizenship test. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ANDREJ IVANOV/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Who is exempt from Canadian citizenship test

Two groups of applicants are exempt from the requirement.

First, individuals who are under 18 years old at the point of signing their application do not need to take the citizenship test. Second, applicants who are 55 years old or above at the same stage are equally exempt from both the test and the older-age requirement.

The government states:

"English and French are Canada's 2 official languages. If you're between 18 and 54 years old on the day you sign your application, you must show that you have an adequate knowledge of English or French."

What the test requirement means for applicants

For those who do fall within the 18 to 54 age bracket, demonstrating adequate knowledge of one of Canada's two official languages is a compulsory part of the citizenship process. This means the majority of working-age adults pursuing Canadian citizenship must prepare for and pass the language and knowledge assessment before their application can proceed.

Applicants outside the specified age range, whether young people or older adults, can complete their citizenship application without being assessed on language ability or civic knowledge, though all other standard requirements still apply.

Canada reveals who can skip citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada had outlined two categories of applicants who are automatically exempt from taking the citizenship test and meeting the language requirement.

The government also allows some applicants to request waivers on compassionate grounds if they have medical conditions, disabilities, or other qualifying circumstances.

Source: Legit.ng