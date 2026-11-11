The Federal Government named ALAT, MoMo PSB, NairaGram, OPay and Moniepoint as authorised providers for NERSI grant notifications

Genuine ₦50,000 grant messages will not ask for fees, banking passwords, ATM PINs or one-time passwords

Beneficiaries can verify payment instructions on the official NERSI website or by calling the programme helpline

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has provided guidelines to help Nigerians identify genuine payment notifications for the ₦50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) grant.

The guidelines explain how selected beneficiaries can recognise legitimate messages, confirm their authenticity and avoid falling victim to fraudsters seeking to exploit the relief programme.

FG unveils checks to know genuine SMS as it begins N50,000 disbursement. Credit: Anadolu/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

According to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, beneficiaries will receive payment notifications through five designated financial service providers.

The ministry warned that receiving an SMS claiming to offer the grant does not automatically establish its authenticity.

Five providers authorised to send notifications

The government identified ALAT by Wema Bank, MoMo Payment Service Bank (PSB), NairaGram, OPay and Moniepoint as the five payment providers participating in the programme.

Selected beneficiaries are expected to receive messages informing them of their eligibility and explaining how to accept the financial support.

The ministry provided an example of a notification informing recipients that they had been selected for ₦50,000 in relief assistance.

The example directs beneficiaries using ALAT to dial 94523# to accept the payment.

However, the government explained that instructions may differ depending on the payment provider assigned to each beneficiary.

How Nigerians can identify fraudulent messages

The ministry advised Nigerians to examine payment notifications carefully before responding.

One important precaution is confirming that the message relates to an approved provider.

However, scammers can imitate familiar company names, meaning that the sender's identity alone should not be treated as proof of authenticity.

Beneficiaries should also examine what the message requests.

Genuine notifications may instruct recipients to reply YES or use an approved USSD code to accept the grant.

They should not demand activation fees, banking passwords, ATM PINs or one-time passwords.

Messages directing recipients to suspicious websites to claim the money should also raise concerns.

FG begins N50,000 disbursement and warns of scam SMS. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

FG explains how to verify notifications

Nigerians uncertain about a payment notification can confirm the instructions through the official NERSI website at https://fmhapr.gov.ng/nersi/.

They can also contact the programme helpline on 0700-022-2222.

The ministry stressed that the ₦50,000 assistance is free and that beneficiaries are not required to pay intermediaries to secure payment.

It also clarified that there is no public registration process through which individuals can purchase access to the beneficiary list.

The government advised recipients to protect their banking information and avoid responding to suspicious requests.

The clarification is intended to help beneficiaries distinguish legitimate payment instructions from fraudulent messages as the relief programme continues.

Steps to take if you cannot withdraw your money

Legit.ng previously reported that the federal government has outlined steps Nigerians can take if they receive notifications for the ₦50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) grant but encounter difficulties withdrawing their money.

According to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, payment difficulties may arise from incomplete acceptance procedures, wallet activation problems, network failures or unsuccessful withdrawal transactions.

DISCLAIMER: This post is for informational purposes only. Legit.ng does not process applications. Do not share your bank details, BVN, NIN, or other personal information in the comments.

Source: Legit.ng