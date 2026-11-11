The UAE Cabinet released regulations listing 24 specific breaches that non-Muslim houses of worship can be penalised for, with fines reaching Dh750,000

The rules, which took effect on October 14, update enforcement mechanisms under the 2023 law rather than introduce entirely new restrictions

Overseas affiliations and unauthorised fundraising carry the heaviest penalties, while governance and financial reporting failures attract smaller fines

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The UAE government has set out penalties of up to Dh750,000 ($204,220) for non-Muslim houses of worship that violate a list of 24 specified rules, covering everything from foreign ties to financial record-keeping.

The Cabinet decision, which came into force on October 14, does not create new restrictions but revises how existing rules under the 2023 law on non-Muslim worship are enforced.

Worship places have 15 days to challenge penalties in UAE. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

As reported by The National News, authorities now have the power to issue warnings, impose fines, or suspend licences without taking the matter to court, with penalties rising sharply for repeat offences.

Highest fines for foreign links, fundraising

The steepest penalties apply to places of worship that maintain connections with foreign governments or diplomatic bodies. Any formal or informal relationship with the official institutions of another country attracts a Dh250,000 fine on the first offence, climbing to Dh750,000 by the third.

Receiving donations or grants from outside the UAE, or advertising for such donations on any platform including social media, carries a Dh100,000 fine for the first breach, Dh250,000 for the second, and Dh500,000 for the third. Sending funds abroad without prior approval draws penalties of Dh50,000, Dh100,000, and Dh250,000 for successive violations.

Conducting worship or rituals outside a licensed venue, or using a licensed venue for a purpose it was not approved for, can result in a Dh100,000 fine.

Any ritual that endangers worshippers is treated more severely, with an immediate Dh100,000 fine and suspension of the venue if the breach occurs again. A fourth offence in most categories triggers a suspension of all activities for up to three months.

Governance and financial compliance

Smaller but still significant fines cover internal governance. Operating without renewing a licence leads to fines of Dh25,000 and Dh50,000, with a 60-day window to regularise the situation. Changing board leadership or members without approval costs Dh25,000 for the first offence and up to Dh100,000 for the third.

On the financial side, houses of worship must maintain an account at a UAE national bank, submit annual budgets and financial statements within three months of the end of the financial year, and keep thorough records of all activities.

Spending cash before depositing it in an approved account risks a three-month licence suspension if the behaviour persists.

Failing to co-operate with regulatory staff carries penalties ranging from Dh50,000 to Dh250,000 across three offences, while destroying records without approval draws fines between Dh25,000 and Dh100,000.

Worship places have 15 days to challenge any penalty after receiving notification. Authorities must rule on the challenge within 30 working days, and silence on their part counts as a rejection. All fines must be paid within 30 days directly into the emirate's treasury.

UAE changes work permit requirements for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced sweeping changes to work permit processing under the Zero Bureaucracy initiative.

MoHRE removed all supporting document submission requirements and cut required data fields by as much as 97 per cent for certain permits.

The public can submit feedback on the work permit changes online until July 30 as part of a nationwide consultation.

Source: Legit.ng