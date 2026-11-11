Galatasaray confirmed that Victor Osimhen underwent successful knee surgery at a hospital in Istanbul after sustaining a left knee injury

The Nigerian striker's injury has ruled him out of the Super Eagles' crucial 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Tanzania in November

Reports from Turkey suggest Osimhen could return sooner than expected, with two specific fixtures identified as his likely comeback games

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen is set to return to football sooner than many had feared, following a successful surgical procedure on his left knee that has sidelined the Super Eagles forward in recent weeks.

The Turkish Super Lig champions confirmed that Osimhen sustained a sprain in his left knee during their UEFA Champions League fixture against VfB Stuttgart.

Victor Osimhen could be back for Galatasaray for Super Lig home tie against Samsunspor on November 21 immediately after the international break. Photo by ANP

Source: Getty Images

An MRI scan carried out after the match revealed a free fragment in the affected area, which required surgical intervention.

The operation was performed at Maslak Acıbadem Hospital in Istanbul by the club's doctor, Yener Ince.

According to UA News, Galatasaray said Osimhen's recovery would be monitored through daily assessments and that his treatment would continue under close supervision from the medical team.

Osimhen's expected return timeline

Turkish outlet Fanatik has reported that Osimhen could be fit in time for Galatasaray's Super Lig home fixture against Samsunspor on November 21, which falls immediately after the international break.

However, the Istanbul club are not willing to rush him back for that match.

Instead, the plan is for the Nigerian forward to make his return three days later, on November 24, when Galatasaray host Aston Villa in a UEFA Champions League group stage tie.

That game is shaping up to be the target date for his comeback, with the club opting for caution over speed.

While he was sidelined, Osimhen also missed Galatasaray's thrilling 4-3 Super Lig home victory over Amedspor, a result the club secured without their star striker.

Blow for the Super Eagles

The injury has come at a particularly difficult time for Nigeria's national team.

Osimhen will miss the Super Eagles' back-to-back 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Tanzania, scheduled for Friday, November 13 and Tuesday, November 17.

Both games are considered critical for Nigeria's qualification push.

The absence of the country's most prominent attacking player ahead of such high-stakes fixtures is a significant setback for head coach Eric Chelle, who will need to reorganise his forward line for both legs of the double-header.

Galatasaray have made clear they will not place Osimhen under unnecessary pressure to return before he is fully ready.

The club's medical staff will carry out daily checks on his condition, and any decision on when he features again will depend entirely on how his recovery progresses in the coming weeks.

Galatasaray provides update on Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported about Osimhen’s successful left-knee surgery, Galatasaray’s daily monitoring of his recovery and the Super Eagles matches he could miss.

With Nigeria already under pressure in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers, Osimhen’s absence leaves coach Chelle without one of his key attacking options just as the campaign gathers pace.

Source: Legit.ng