Sweden's Migration Agency outlined strict requirements that adults must meet before applying for Swedish citizenship

Interested applicants must prove their identity in person at the Swedish Migration Agency as part of the new process

Knowledge of the Swedish language and society is now among the conditions prospective citizens must satisfy

Sweden has introduced a set of mandatory requirements that adults must fulfil before they can be considered for Swedish citizenship, with the Swedish Migration Agency warning that incomplete applications may be rejected outright.

The Swedish Migration Agency has emphasised that applying without first meeting all stated conditions risks rejection without any further review of the case, urging prospective applicants to confirm their eligibility before submitting.

Sweden sets minimum age requirement for foreigners seeking citizenship. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Age requirements for Swedish citizenship

According to the agency, anyone who has turned 18 and wishes to become a Swedish citizen must first hold one of four specific statuses: a permanent residence permit, residence status, right of residence with a valid residence card, or citizenship in another Nordic country. Meeting at least one of these conditions is a non-negotiable starting point.

Swedish citizenship: Identity verification and residency rules

One of the central requirements is identity verification. Applicants must present recognised identity documents and appear in person at the Swedish Migration Agency, where officials will carry out a direct check. Remote or document-only submissions are not sufficient to satisfy this requirement.

Prospective citizens must also demonstrate that they have lived in Sweden for a qualifying period, known as habitual residence, though the precise duration may vary depending on individual circumstances and status.

Swedish citizenship: Language, finances and personal conduct

Beyond residency and identity, Sweden's citizenship process places considerable weight on integration and self-sufficiency. Applicants are expected to show a good command of the Swedish language and an understanding of Swedish society, suggesting that linguistic and civic knowledge will now factor into decisions.

Financial independence is another condition, with the agency requiring that applicants be able to support themselves without relying on public assistance. Alongside this, applicants must demonstrate that they have lived what the agency describes as "an orderly and honourable life," a clause that relates to criminal history and general civic conduct.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng