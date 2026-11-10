South Korea Publishes Minimum Age Requirement for Foreigners Applying for Citizenship
- The South Korean government confirmed that foreigners must be at least 19 years old to apply for citizenship through naturalisation
- The age requirement is one of several conditions foreigners must meet before they can begin the South Korean citizenship process
- South Korea's official legal information portal published the eligibility criteria that apply to naturalisation applicants in 2026
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South Korea has confirmed that foreigners who want to become citizens of the country must be at least 19 years old, setting a clear age floor for anyone pursuing naturalisation.
The requirement is listed on South Korea's official legal information portal, EasyLaw, which outlines the conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy before they can apply for citizenship through naturalisation in 2026.
South Korea's age rule for citizenship
According to the government's published guidance, an applicant must be an adult under South Korean law, which defines adulthood as age 19 or older.
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This means anyone below that age cannot initiate a naturalisation application, regardless of how long they have lived in the country or what other conditions they may meet.
The age threshold is part of a broader set of eligibility criteria that South Korea uses to screen foreign nationals seeking to join the country as citizens.
The government's EasyLaw platform, which makes legal information accessible to the public in simplified language, is the primary official channel through which these rules are communicated to prospective applicants.
What foreigners applying for South Korean citizenship should know
South Korea operates different naturalisation pathways depending on an applicant's background, including general naturalisation, simplified naturalisation for those with Korean heritage or spouses of Korean nationals, and special naturalisation for individuals with significant contributions to the country.
The age requirement applies as a baseline condition across these categories.
Legit.ng reported that South Korea reduced its visa slots to about 3,000 for two groups of foreigners.
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that South Korea planned to waive the proof-of-funds rules for international students.
Foreigners eligible for South Korean employment permits
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that South Korea named the countries whose citizens are eligible for its employment permits.
The decision was made at a session of the Foreign Workforce Policy Committee, chaired by Lim Ki-geun, Minister for Government Policy Coordination.
The committee also approved a set of improvements to the EPS as it applies to the construction industry.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng