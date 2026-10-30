Ja Morant's parents, Ronnie "Tee" Morant and Jamie Morant, have been the engine behind one of the NBA's most electrifying careers, and now their daughter Teniya is carving out a basketball path of her own. Both Tee and Jamie were collegiate athletes who met at Claflin University in South Carolina, married, and channelled their sporting DNA into two children who carry the game in their bones. As Ja begins a fresh chapter in Portland, the Morant family moves with him, firmly, loudly, and as a unit.

Ja Morant of the Portland Trail Blazers poses for a portrait during NBA media day at Moda Center. Photo: Steph Chambers (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Ja Morant's parents are both Claflin University Athletics Hall of Fame inductees , honoured together in November 2023.

, honoured together in November 2023. Tee Morant gave up a professional basketball career to work as a barber and raise Ja in Dalzell, South Carolina.

to work as a barber and raise Ja in Dalzell, South Carolina. Jamie Morant was a four-time EIAC All-Conference softball player at Claflin, after starring in basketball and softball in high school.

at Claflin, after starring in basketball and softball in high school. Teniya "Niya" Morant entered the NCAA transfer portal in April 2025 after playing just three games for Mississippi Valley State.

after playing just three games for Mississippi Valley State. In June 2026, Ja was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, ending his seven-year run with Memphis.

Profile summary

Full name Ronnie "Tee" Morant Jamie Shanks Morant Teniya "Niya" Morant Date of birth — — 16 February 2005 Birthplace Dalzell, South Carolina Georgia Dalzell, South Carolina Nationality American American American Education Claflin University Claflin University Houston High School; Mississippi Valley State Sport Basketball Basketball / Softball Basketball Marital status Married Married Single Children Ja Morant, Teniya Morant Ja Morant, Teniya Morant —

Who are Ja Morant's parents?

Ja Morant was born, Temetrius Jamel "Ja" Morant, on 10 August 1999, to Tee and Jamie Morant. He and his younger sister, Teniya, grew up in Dalzell, a small town in Sumter County, South Carolina. Both parents were former college athletes, which meant sport was never just a hobby in the Morant household; it was the fabric of everyday life.

Morant's name is a tribute to both parents: Temetrius honours his father Tee, while Jamel nods to his mother Jamie.

Tee Morant — Ja's dad and first coach

Tee Morant, father of Ja Morant, reacts during a one-on-one skills masterclass at the Jiangwan Sports Center in Shanghai, China. Photo: VCG

Source: Getty Images

Tee Morant also grew up playing basketball and played with future Hall of Famer Ray Allen at Hillcrest High School in Dalzell. He then attended Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina, and played on the basketball team.

During his time at Claflin, Tee was honoured as the EIAC Men's Basketball Player of the Year for 1996–97 and was a three-time EIAC All-Conference selection, as well as a two-time team Most Valuable Player.

After college, Tee participated in free-agency camps and played semi-professionally, including internationally. He was on the verge of a professional basketball career overseas when he found out Jamie was pregnant with Ja. Without hesitation, he stepped away from basketball to support his family, becoming a barber in the Sumter area.

Rather than abandoning basketball entirely, Tee channelled his expertise into coaching his son, building a backyard training regimen that included jump training with tractor tyres, step-back jump shot drills, and competitive one-on-one sessions.

It's an honour to be inducted into Claflin's Athletic Hall of Fame. But what made this event even more special was being inducted with my wife. This was a very proud moment for both of us, and it's a testament to our accomplishments and how hard both of us worked during our Claflin careers.

Jamie Morant — Ja's mum, athlete and quiet anchor

Jamie Shanks Morant is a Georgia native who is also a former collegiate athlete. She was a former high school point guard and college softball player who provided a supportive influence at home.

After a terrific high school career in basketball and softball, she turned her focus to softball with the Lady Panthers at Claflin, building one of the best careers in school history. In 1996 she was honoured as the EIAC Player of the Year and helped the team claim a conference championship in 1997.

Jamie Morant was a four-time EIAC All-Conference selection in addition to her player of the year honour.

Jamie has largely stayed out of the spotlight, preferring to support her family from behind the scenes, while Tee has become the more public-facing figure thanks to his courtside appearances.

Are Ja Morant's parents still married?

Yes. Tee Morant is married to Jamie Morant, and the two met while attending Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina, a historically Black university where both were student-athletes. Jamie has been Tee's partner for over 27 years.

In November 2023, both Ronnie "Tee" Morant and Jamie Morant were inducted together into the Claflin University Athletics Hall of Fame, making their shared legacy official on two fronts, as athletes and as parents.

Teniya Morant—Ja's sister

Teniya "Niya" Morant is the younger sister of Ja Morant. She was born on 16 February 2005 and is 21 years old as of October 2026. She goes by the nickname "Niya" and has made clear since her teens that she wants to be recognised on her own terms.

I'm trying to create my own name for myself instead of just being known as Ja Morant's sister. I want people to be like 'Oh, that's Niya'. I don't want to live under his name for too long.

Teniya Morant's height and basketball career

Teniya is a 5-foot-7 guard who was a stat-sheet stuffer for Houston High School in Germantown, Tennessee, averaging 11.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game, helping the Lady Mustangs to a 21–11 record in 2022–23.

After launching his first-born to basketball stardom, Tee Morant turned his attention to his next project: Teniya. Like her brother, she grew up doing drills on the family's backyard court.

Tee described his daughter as "a social butterfly" who will speak to anyone. "If she sees somebody who is struggling or looks like they're lonely, Teniya will go up and speak," he said. "Teniya is a different type of person, and that's why I admire her so much as a father."

Ja Morant's sister's college career

Teniya's decision to attend Mississippi Valley State came after the Delta Devilettes offered her a scholarship in January 2023 — her first offer to play Division I basketball.

Her coach at Houston High School, Justin Lewis, was bullish about what MVSU were getting:

They're getting a tenacious player that gives it her all on the floor. Somebody that's going to be vocal. She's going to work hard.

However, Teniya rarely saw the court for the struggling Devilettes. In the 2024–25 season she played only three games and did not register any points, rebounds, or assists.

On 3 April 2025, she announced her decision to enter the transfer portal, opting to leave MVSU and explore new opportunities. She explained: "However, I feel that a change in environment could provide me with new challenges and opportunities that align more closely with my aspirations. My decision to enter the transfer portal is not made lightly, and it comes after much reflection on what is best for my future development as a student-athlete."

Latest news

Ja Morant poses for a photo during Memphis Grizzlies media day at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: Justin Ford

Source: Getty Images

In June 2026, the Memphis Grizzlies agreed to trade Ja Morant to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray. Morant had played only 79 games in three seasons because of off-court issues and injuries since his second consecutive All-Star appearance in 2023.

Ja Morant has stated he still has love for the city of Memphis even after being traded, and at the Trail Blazers' media day he was asked about his bond with the city despite the summer move. His answer was characteristically direct.

Ja Morant has also officially put his Memphis days behind him financially, selling his two-storey mansion in Memphis for a reported $3.2 million after initially listing it for $3.5 million.

Net worth

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Ja Morant's net worth is around $50 million, and his contract tells an even bigger story. Morant is under contract with the Trail Blazers through the 2027–28 season, currently in the fourth year of a five-year, $197 million designated rookie extension. The wider Morant family has also explored business ventures: Ja and his family announced the launch of a media company, Catch12, in June 2025.

Sources of income include:

NBA salary (Portland Trail Blazers)

Catch12 media company

Basketball camps and personal training (Tee Morant)

Brand endorsements and social media

FAQs

Who is Ja Morant's mother? Ja Morant's mother is Jamie Shanks Morant, a former high school basketball point guard and standout college softball player at Claflin University in South Carolina. What happened to Ja Morant's mum? Nothing adverse; Jamie Morant is well. She was inducted into the Claflin University Athletics Hall of Fame in November 2023 for her softball career and continues to support her family. Who is Ja Morant's dad? His father is Ronnie "Tee" Morant, a former Claflin University basketball player who gave up a potential professional career to raise Ja. He is also a 2023 Claflin Athletics Hall of Fame inductee. Are Ja Morant's parents married? Yes. Tee and Jamie Morant met as student-athletes at Claflin University and have been together for over 27 years. How many siblings does Ja Morant have? Ja has one sibling, a younger sister, Teniya "Niya" Morant, born on 16 February 2005. What college did Ja Morant's sister go to? Teniya Morant committed to Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) in May 2023. She entered the NCAA transfer portal in April 2025 after appearing in just three games. What is Teniya Morant's Instagram? Teniya Morant's Instagram handle is @niyamorant. What is Teniya Morant's height? Teniya Morant stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm).

We shared details about Candace Parker’s parents, Sara and Larry, and her older brothers, Anthony and Marcus, and how they influenced her life and basketball career.

Her father pushed her to work harder from a young age, while her brothers pursued their own paths in basketball and medicine. Parker later honoured her father by giving his name to her son.

Source: Legit.ng