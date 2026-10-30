DStv’s HBO deal has expired, leaving popular series such as House of the Dragon unavailable to subscribers

Canal+ says HBO rights talks are ongoing, but neither company has confirmed Harry Potter’s availability in Africa

With a Christmas 2026 premiere approaching, Nigerian DStv subscribers await news as the platform faces pressure to retain customers

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

DStv subscribers in Nigeria and other African countries could face a major entertainment disappointment this Christmas as uncertainty surrounds the availability of HBO's highly anticipated Harry Potter television series.

The growing dispute between French media giant Canal+, which controls MultiChoice, and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has raised concerns about the future of premium entertainment on DStv.

Expired HBO deal leaves Nigerian DStv subscribers in limbo. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

With Christmas Day approaching, subscribers are increasingly uncertain whether the pay-TV operator will secure the broadcasting rights needed to deliver the blockbuster series.

DStv subscribers face major HBO content loss

The crisis followed the expiration of MultiChoice's longstanding HBO content agreement at the end of December 2025.

For decades, M-Net, one of DStv's flagship entertainment channels, enjoyed a strong relationship with HBO, bringing popular Hollywood productions to African television audiences.

However, following Canal+'s takeover of MultiChoice, negotiations for international content rights were centralised in Paris.

Although Canal+ subsequently secured agreements covering Warner-owned channels, including Discovery, TLC and Cartoon Network, HBO's premium television and film content was excluded.

The development has left significant gaps in DStv's entertainment offering.

Popular HBO series disappear from DStv

Several major HBO productions have become unavailable through M-Net under the previous broadcasting arrangements.

These include House of the Dragon, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and Lanterns, among other high-profile television productions.

The uncertainty also affects The Gilded Age, whose upcoming season is not included in M-Net's published schedule.

Previously, DStv subscribers enjoyed access to popular American television programmes shortly after their international premieres through M-Net's Express from the US service.

The loss of such programming could weaken DStv's appeal among subscribers paying for premium entertainment packages.

Harry Potter Christmas premiere raises fresh concerns

The biggest challenge could emerge on December 25, 2026, when HBO's new Harry Potter television adaptation is reportedly scheduled for international release.

The production, based on JK Rowling's bestselling novels, is expected to attract considerable global attention.

However, South Africa and potentially other African markets face uncertainty over access because HBO's distribution arrangements with MultiChoice remain unresolved.

For Nigerian subscribers, the situation raises questions about whether DStv will continue delivering the international blockbuster entertainment associated with its premium packages.

The company has not confirmed whether Nigerian subscribers will receive the series.

Canal+ confirms ongoing HBO rights negotiations

Canal+ Africa's executive vice president of content for English- and Portuguese-speaking countries, Nomsa Philiso, acknowledged that discussions with HBO were continuing.

Philiso explained that the negotiations were complicated by Warner's changing distribution strategy for Africa.

She nevertheless expressed optimism that HBO programming could eventually return to MultiChoice platforms, although no timeline was provided.

Warner Bros. Discovery also acknowledged strong interest in Harry Potter across Africa but said it had no confirmed information regarding local availability.

Nigerian DStv subscribers face uncertain Christmas over a failed HBO deal. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian DStv customers await Christmas decision

The uncertainty comes as MultiChoice faces growing pressure to retain subscribers amid competition from international streaming platforms.

For Nigerian households already managing rising entertainment costs, access to popular international programmes remains an important consideration when choosing television subscriptions.

Without a new HBO agreement, DStv risks disappointing subscribers expecting premium content during the festive season.

For now, the Christmas deadline represents a significant test of Canal+'s ability to secure valuable programming rights and protect DStv's position in Africa's pay-TV market.

MultiChoice decides on cheaper DStv decoder rates

Legit.ng earlier reported that MultiChoice has confirmed that its popular DStv Price Lock contracts are unlikely to return, signalling a major shift in how subscribers pay for decoders and television packages.

The pay-TV operator suspended the affordable contracts in July 2026 as part of a broader restructuring aimed at simplifying its subscription offerings and aligning prices across streaming and decoder-based services.

Source: Legit.ng