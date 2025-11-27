How Candace Parker's parents and siblings shaped her drive

Candace Parker's parents are Sara Parker and Larry Parker, and she has two older brothers, Anthony Parker and Marcus Parker. Her brothers are also involved in basketball, with Anthony having played in the NBA and Marcus having played in high school.

Candace Parker with her parents, Larry and Sara Parker (L). Candace Parker on 3 October 2025 (R). Photo: @candaceparker on Instagram (modified by author

Key takeaways

Larry Parker played college basketball at the University of Iowa and later worked in the insurance business .

at the University of Iowa and later worked in the . Sara Parker is a retired teacher and former track and field athlete .

is a and . Candace Parker’s brother, Anthony Parker, is a former NBA player who currently serves as the general manager for the Orlando Magic.

who currently serves as the general manager for the Orlando Magic. Marcus Parker is a medical doctor and a high school basketball coach.

Candace Parker's parents: Meet Sara Parker and Larry Parker

Candace Parker, the former professional NBA player, was born on April 19, 1986, in St. Louis, Missouri, and raised in Naperville, Illinois, by her parents, Sara and Larry Parker. She is the youngest of three children, growing up with her older brothers, Anthony and Marcus. Her parents’ support helped guide her early interest in basketball.

Candace Parker has often reflected on how her family has shaped her personal life and professional career. Looking back, during a 2024 interview with SLAM magazine, Parker appreciated the support and love that had always surrounded her, saying:

I believe a lot of things come full circle…I think just over the course of my career I realized how much important people have meant to my career. Coming back home, I mean, my dad fixed my blinds the other day, we went over to his house for Father’s Day, my mom cooks me pregame, picks up my daughter all the time. Dad brings doughnuts over sometimes for my daughter, like, it’s just, I can go see my grandma. I really respect the time that I moved away from home because I needed it.

Candace Parker with his parents, Larry and Sara Parker. Photo: @candaceparker on Instagram (modified by author)

Larry Parker

Larry Parker was the father of WNBA superstar Candace Parker. He played college basketball for the University of Iowa in the 1970s, following his high school career at Joliet West High School.

Larry was a devoted father who helped train and guide Candace from a young age. He used strict but caring methods, like teaching her a complicated offence for her youth team or making her run home from the park if she didn’t practice hard enough.

In a 2013 interview with ESPN, Parker talked about the influence her father had on her basketball journey. She said:

I learned a lot from my dad. We would go to local parks and the school to work out, pretty much anywhere I could dribble a ball.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated Vault, Candace recalled how her father pushed her to work harder and stay focused. She said:

My dad did everything from grabbing my shirt to kicking me out of practice…He'd kick the ball, block my shot, and knock me over. He did things to make me mad, to challenge me, because I was so much more athletic and had so much more knowledge of the game than everyone else that sometimes I just coasted.

Larry Parker passed away in 2020. Candace and Anna Petrakova, her wife, named their son, born in February 2022, Airr Larry Petrakov Parker, in honour of him.

Candace Parker's parents, Larry and Sara Parker. Photo: @candaceparker on Instagram (modified by author)

Sara Parker

Sara Parker is the mother of WNBA legend Candace Parker. She worked as a teacher for many years before retiring from the HR profession. Post-retirement, she has remained involved in her children's professional lives, even working in the front office for the Chicago Sky during Candace's tenure with the team.

Like her husband, Sara was a talented athlete in her own right, competing in track and field events while attending the University of Iowa, where they met. Together, they raised three children, who all went on to have successful careers in sports and medicine.

She is known for being a supportive presence throughout her children's careers, and has been featured on the show Court-Side Moms. Candace has often spoken about her deep appreciation for her mother's love and support.

Does Candace Parker have any siblings?

Candace Parker with her mother and two older brothers, Anthony and Marcus Parker. Photo: @Candace_Parker on X (modified by author)

The former professional basketball player has two older brothers: Anthony Parker and Marcus Parker. Candace Parker has often spoken about how her brothers motivated and inspired her throughout her life. Reflecting on her brother Marcus, she told WNBA:

My brother Marcus … he actually said that. … You always have to have something that goes on … Your knee, or your shoulder, … now it’s the baby … That’s how I work. I love setting goals and I love having obstacles … and I love having people doubt me.

Below are more details about them:

Anthony Parker

Anthony Parker at the Air Canada Centre. Photo: David Cooper

Anthony Parker is the older brother of Candace Parker. He was born on 19 June 1975, in Naperville, Illinois, U.S., making him 50 years old as of 2025. Anthony is a former professional basketball player. He played college basketball at Bradley University from 1993 to 1997 and was named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year in 1996.

Anthony was drafted 21st overall in the 1997 NBA Draft by the New Jersey Nets but was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. He later built a strong career in Europe with Maccabi Tel Aviv, winning two EuroLeague titles and two MVP awards. He returned to the NBA in 2006, playing for the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers, before retiring in 2012.

After retiring as a player, Anthony moved into basketball management. He started as a scout for the Orlando Magic from 2012 to 2017, then became General Manager of the Lakeland Magic. From 2021 to 2023, he served as an assistant general manager for the Orlando Magic, and in 2023, he was promoted to General Manager of the main Orlando Magic team.

Beyond his professional career, Anthony is married to Tamy, and they had their first child in 2002.

Marcus Parker

Candace Parker with her two elder brothers, Anthony and Marcus Parker. Photo: @_AnthonyParker on X (modified by author)

Marcus Parker is Candace Parker’s older brother and a medical doctor who specialises in radiology. He practices medicine in Florida and is highly educated, having completed his residency at Johns Hopkins, one of the top medical schools in the United States.

Besides his medical career, Marcus has stayed involved in basketball by coaching at the high school level. He has coached teams like the Tampa ACES and is a proud supporter of girls’ sports, calling himself a “#girldad.”

Growing up, Marcus was also a strong basketball player at Naperville Central High School. Candace has mentioned his intelligence and dedication, noting his high ACT score and hard work as examples set by their father.

FAQs

Who is Candace Parker? Candace Nicole Parker is a former professional American basketball player, widely regarded as one of the superstars in WNBA history. Where is Candace Parker from? She was born in St. Louis, Missouri, but grew up primarily in Naperville, Illinois. What is Candace Parker’s age? The former WNBA player is 39 years old as of 2025. She was born on 19 April 1986. What is Candace Parker’s ethnicity? She is reportedly of African-American heritage. Who are Candace Parker’s parents? The famous athlete’s parents are Sara Parker and Larry Parker. Who are Candace Parker’s siblings? Candace has two older brothers: Anthony Parker and Marcus Parker. Who is Candace Parker’s mother? Her mother, Sara Parker, is a retired teacher and a former collegiate track and field athlete. Did Candace Parker's dad play basketball? Larry Parker played college basketball at the University of Iowa. How tall is Candace Parker's father? Larry Parker was reportedly 6 feet 6 inches tall, or 198 centimetres.

Candace Parker’s parents, Larry and Sara Parker, played a major role in shaping her basketball journey. They supported her from a young age, while her older brothers, Anthony and Marcus, motivated her through their own achievements.

