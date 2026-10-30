Kuwait's KDIPA has published a new resolution setting out a framework for long-term residency permits for investors and senior executives

The framework covers owners of licensed investment entities, partners, KDIPA-approved senior executives, and their immediate family members

Eligible entities must meet four specific conditions, including maintaining an investment value of no less than KWD 5 million

Kuwait has unveiled a new long-term residency framework for investors and business leaders, outlining four eligibility criteria that qualified applicants must meet to obtain or renew a residency permit of up to 15 years.

The Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) published the resolution in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, creating a structured and transparent process for granting residency permits within KDIPA-licensed entities. The framework extends to entity owners, partners, KDIPA-approved senior executives, and their immediate family members, provided they meet all prescribed conditions.

Kuwait mentions the eligibility criteria for residency of up to 15 years. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Kuwait's 4 residency eligibility criteria

To qualify under the new framework, applicants must ensure their entity meets all four of the following conditions:

1. Eligible entities licensed by KDIPA must maintain an investment value of no less than KWD 5 million

2. Capital must be no less than KWD 1 million (N4.3 million) for approved investment activities

3. Entities must maintain active operations in Kuwait

4. Entities must fulfil the minimum prescribed employment requirement for Kuwaiti nationals

By tying residency eligibility directly to investment thresholds and operational activity, the framework is designed to attract serious long-term investors rather than passive capital holders.

What the framework means for investors

The resolution positions Kuwait as a more competitive destination for international investment by offering qualified individuals and their leadership teams greater residency certainty. According to KDIPA, the initiative aims to support business continuity, talent mobility, and broader confidence in Kuwait as a regional hub for direct investment.

The authority described the move as part of Kuwait’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the legal and regulatory environment for investors seeking long-term growth opportunities in the Gulf.

Read KDIPA's full announcement on the long-term residency framework.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Kuwait published four categories of foreigners eligible for residence of up to 15 years.

Kuwait: Occupations eligible for tourist visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Kuwait announced its tourist visa rules for GCC residents, including the qualifying occupations and the visa’s one-month validity.

The list covers professionals ranging from doctors and engineers to journalists, pilots and business owners. But what can residents do if their occupation is not included?

Source: Legit.ng