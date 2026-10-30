Talent manager Toyosi Etim-Effiong stated that Nollywood actors can earn additional income when films perform well at the box office

She explained that professional managers could negotiate profit-sharing agreements that allow actors to receive extra payments

The media entrepreneur compared the opportunity to royalty arrangements in Nigeria’s music industry

Nollywood actors could earn more money from blockbuster movies if their managers negotiate deals that allow them to share in film profits.

Talent manager and media entrepreneur Toyosi Etim-Effiong made this known while discussing opportunities in Nigeria’s creative industry.

Toyosi Etim-Effiong says actors should negotiate to share movie proceeds. Photos: @toyosieffiong/IG.

Source: Instagram

Speaking in an interview with PUNCH Online after a session at Moonshot 2026 by TechCabal in Lagos on Thursday, October 29, she said actors should not depend solely on the fees they receive for appearing in films.

According to her, proper talent management could help performers secure additional payments when their projects achieve commercial success.

Etim-Effiong, founder and CEO of That Good Media, explained that managers could negotiate back-end deals that guarantee actors extra earnings if a film crosses an agreed financial threshold.

She gave an example of an actor receiving additional payment if a movie makes more than ₦1bn at the box office.

She noted that while some people in the industry already negotiate such arrangements, the practice is not yet widespread.

The talent manager said she wanted profit-sharing agreements to become more common in Nollywood.

Etim-Effiong compares Nollywood with music industry

The media entrepreneur also pointed to Nigeria’s music industry, where royalty arrangements allow musicians to earn from their creative work under agreed terms.

She said the film industry could develop similar structures to improve actors’ earning opportunities.

Etim-Effiong further argued that the industry had invested heavily in training creatives but paid less attention to professionals who could turn their talents into sustainable businesses.

She urged actors and other creatives to work with skilled managers who can negotiate opportunities and build lasting careers.

The comments were made during the session titled Africa’s Creative Economy: The Numbers and the Next Bet at Moonshot 2026.

Toyosi Etim-Effiong is married to Daniel Etim-Effiong. Photo: @toyosieffiong/IG.

Source: Instagram

Etim Effiong shares worry about dating

Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Daniel Etim-Effiong opened up about how he feels about dating in 2024, and he got his fans to share their thoughts about it.

The movie star also lent his voice to the plight of some single individuals who might be having tough times finding a good partner.

Some fans of the actor were open about their feelings, and they noted that the dating pool was a mess.

Source: Legit.ng