The UK government has announced a £925-per-student annual levy on universities hosting international students

The levy will be collected by the Office for Students and fully reinvested into higher education and skills in England

Nigeria, India, and China together accounted for roughly 54% of sponsored study visas granted in the year ending June 2026

The United Kingdom (UK) government has announced plans to charge universities in England a flat annual fee of £925 (N1,663,717) for every international student they enrol, with Nigerian, Indian, and Chinese students among those directly affected by the measure.

The UK government confirmed the levy will take effect on 1 August 2028. The Office for Students, will administer it, and the collected funds will be reinvested entirely into higher education and skills, with a specific focus on maintenance grants for disadvantaged domestic students.

The UK imposes a levy fee on universities for foreign students. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

3 countries central to the policy

The three countries sit at the heart of this policy because of the sheer scale of their student populations in the UK. According to the latest Home Office statistics for the year ending June 2026, nationals from China, India, and Nigeria collectively accounted for approximately 54% of all sponsored study visas issued to main applicants, making them the three largest source countries for international student enrolment.

Nigeria has seen a dramatic surge in the number of its citizens pursuing higher education in the United Kingdom in recent years, driven in part by the broader "japa" movement, which has pushed thousands of young Nigerians to seek better opportunities abroad.

Concerns from universities and student groups

The announcement has faced opposition. Both the National Union of Students and the Russell Group, which represents 24 leading UK research universities, have raised concerns about the proposed funding arrangement. Critics have questioned whether placing the financial burden on institutions rather than students or the government directly could have unintended consequences, particularly for universities that rely heavily on international student fees to cross-subsidise other operations.

The federal government began consulting on the policy's technical design and delivery as early as 26 November 2025, with the consultation period closing on 18 February 2026. The recently published response to that consultation confirms the levy's intended scope and operation ahead of its 2028 implementation date.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK announced an annual cap of 8,000 applicants for the special graduate visa.

UK university opens 2027 scholarship applications

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the University of Bristol announced its Think Big Scholarship, which offers international students up to £26,000 for courses starting in September 2027.

With up to £5 million committed for the new intake, the award could ease tuition costs for successful applicants. But students must secure an offer and apply by March 19, 2027, to be considered.

Source: Legit.ng