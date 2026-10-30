Luxembourg published its official shortage occupations list, identifying three information technology roles where demand far outstrips the local supply of qualified candidates

The three tech roles span IT systems administration, technical IT support and expertise, and software development, covering dozens of specialised job titles under each category

Foreign workers in these roles benefit from a fast-track hiring pathway under Luxembourg's labour code

Luxembourg formally identified three information technology job categories as facing critical shortages, opening the door for employers to recruit foreign workers through an accelerated hiring process under the country's labour law.

The Grand Duchy's official gazette, Mémorial B No. 1490, sets out the full list of severely shortage-hit occupations.

Luxembourg opens fast-track hiring pathway for tech sector. Photo credit: Simple Wikipedia, Bloomberg/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The classification is issued in line with Article L. 622-4, paragraph 5 of the Labour Code, which was designed to ease cross-border and international recruitment in sectors where local talent cannot meet employer demand.

The 3 Tech Roles Luxembourg Cannot Fill Locally

To qualify for the shortage list, a role must record at least seven declared vacancies per month on average, totalling at least 84 positions across the year, alongside a low ratio of job seekers to available posts and a significant proportion of vacancies receiving no matched candidate from Luxembourg's national employment agency, ADEM.

Three IT occupations met these thresholds. The first is IT systems administration (code M1801), which covers roles such as database administrators, systems administrators, server administrators, network and telecoms administrators, and IT security administrators.

The second is technical IT support and expertise (code M1802), which encompasses cybersecurity specialists, software vulnerability analysts, network architects, information systems architects, penetrationn testing experts, and IT methods engineers.

The third is IT studies and software development (code M1805), covering full-stack developers, web and mobile developers, functional analysts, Big Data developers, and industrial and scientific software programmers.

How Luxembourg's Shortage List Works for Foreign Applicants

Luxembourg's shortage occupation mechanism gives employers a legal basis to bypass standard labour market tests when recruiting from abroad, streamlining the process for non-EU nationals seeking a work permit in listed roles.

Beyond IT, the list also flags shortages in banking and financial analysis, industrial engineering, nursing, social work, legal services, roofing, and automotive bodywork, reflecting pressures across multiple sectors of the Luxembourg economy.

However, the three technology categories stand out for the breadth of specialisations they include under a single shortage classification.

Luxembourg immigration lists eligibility for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Luxembourg's Ministry of Foreign Affairs published an official list of countries whose citizens can enter without a visa in 2026.

Only two countries from the African continent appear on Luxembourg's visa exemption list, which features more than 50 nations.

Source: Legit.ng