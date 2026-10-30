Mercy Aigbe, Judy Austin, Others Celebrate Mary Njoku as She Graduates from Harvard University
- Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mary Njoku shared photos from her Harvard University graduation on October 29, 2026
- Mary Njoku posted a clip from her graduation ceremony alongside a heartfelt prayer for her new chapter
- Mercy Aigbe, Judy Austin, Moyo Lawal and other Nollywood stars flooded her comments with congratulatory messages
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Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mary Njoku has officially joined the ranks of Harvard University alumni, and her colleagues could not hold back their excitement.
On October 29, 2026, Njoku set social media buzzing when she posted photos of herself ahead of the ceremony, announcing she was moments away from becoming a Harvard alumna.
In her first post, the actress wrote:
"Havard Alumni in few minutes!!!!" she wrote, building anticipation among her followers.
Mary Njoku graduates from Harvard
About three hours later, the actress followed up with a graduation clip, confirming she had crossed the finish line. Alongside the post, she offered a prayer that resonated with many of her fans:
"May your name open doors!!!!!!!#havardalumni."
The announcement drew a wave of congratulations from across the Nigerian entertainment industry, with celebrities rushing to the comments section to celebrate the milestone with her.
Check out Mary Njoku's
Nollywood stars pour in congratulations for Mary Njoku
Actress Mercy Aigbe wrote:
"Congratulations 😍"
Judy Austin, wife of actor Yul Edochie, joined in:
"Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️"
Moyo Lawal could barely contain her pride:
"Congratulations ❤️❤️ Harvard Alumni 🙌🙌awaiting the rest of the pics 😭😭😭 So so proud …❤️❤️"
Veteran actress Uche Jombo kept it brief but fitting:
"Congratulations girl boss"
Actor and politician Desmond Elliot added:
"Congrats 🔥🔥🔥"
Comedian Warri Pikin was perhaps the most enthusiastic of the lot, writing:
"Blast🔥🔥🔥🔥 Harvard graduate ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Congratulationssssssss💃💃💃"
The outpouring of support reflects just how significant the achievement is, with Njoku now adding Harvard alumna status to an already impressive career in Nollywood.
Mary Njoku speaks on independent women
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mary Njoku spoke against the popular belief that women naturally prefer to be independent.
The film producer explained that independence is largely a response to circumstances, as no one truly desires to go through life alone.
She pointed out that women often learn to be strong and independent when they lack dependable people in their lives.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng