Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mary Njoku shared photos from her Harvard University graduation on October 29, 2026

Mary Njoku posted a clip from her graduation ceremony alongside a heartfelt prayer for her new chapter

Mercy Aigbe, Judy Austin, Moyo Lawal and other Nollywood stars flooded her comments with congratulatory messages

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Mary Njoku has officially joined the ranks of Harvard University alumni, and her colleagues could not hold back their excitement.

On October 29, 2026, Njoku set social media buzzing when she posted photos of herself ahead of the ceremony, announcing she was moments away from becoming a Harvard alumna.

Mary Njoku joins Harvard University alumni as Mercy Aigbe, Judy Austin and other Nollywood stars celebrate her achievement. Photo: realmercyaigbe/maryremmynjoku/judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

In her first post, the actress wrote:

"Havard Alumni in few minutes!!!!" she wrote, building anticipation among her followers.

Mary Njoku graduates from Harvard

About three hours later, the actress followed up with a graduation clip, confirming she had crossed the finish line. Alongside the post, she offered a prayer that resonated with many of her fans:

"May your name open doors!!!!!!!#havardalumni."

The announcement drew a wave of congratulations from across the Nigerian entertainment industry, with celebrities rushing to the comments section to celebrate the milestone with her.

Check out Mary Njoku's

Nollywood stars pour in congratulations for Mary Njoku

Actress Mercy Aigbe wrote:

"Congratulations 😍"

Judy Austin, wife of actor Yul Edochie, joined in:

"Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️"

Moyo Lawal could barely contain her pride:

"Congratulations ❤️❤️ Harvard Alumni 🙌🙌awaiting the rest of the pics 😭😭😭 So so proud …❤️❤️"

Veteran actress Uche Jombo kept it brief but fitting:

"Congratulations girl boss"

Actor and politician Desmond Elliot added:

"Congrats 🔥🔥🔥"

Comedian Warri Pikin was perhaps the most enthusiastic of the lot, writing:

"Blast🔥🔥🔥🔥 Harvard graduate ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Congratulationssssssss💃💃💃"

The outpouring of support reflects just how significant the achievement is, with Njoku now adding Harvard alumna status to an already impressive career in Nollywood.

Nigerian actress Mary Njoku marks a major academic milestone at her Harvard University graduation ceremony. Photo: maryremmynjoku

Source: Instagram

Mary Njoku speaks on independent women

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mary Njoku spoke against the popular belief that women naturally prefer to be independent.

The film producer explained that independence is largely a response to circumstances, as no one truly desires to go through life alone.

She pointed out that women often learn to be strong and independent when they lack dependable people in their lives.

Source: Legit.ng