Davido featured his wife, Chioma, in the music video for his new song Already Falling, released on Wednesday, October 28, 2026

The Nigerian singer was seen on one knee, presenting Chioma with a silver ring in a romantic moment captured on camera

The video sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans drawing comparisons to his earlier Assurance video

The Nigerian music star, whose full name is David Adeleke, released the music video for his song *Already Falling* on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, and it has set social media buzzing as he turns romance into art with his wife Chioma as the muse.

Before the full release, he shared a snippet from the recording session with fans online, giving a preview of what was to come.

Video of Davido proposing to his wife, Chioma, for the second time in his music video. POhoto credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Chioma appears throughout the video dressed in a matching outfit with her husband, the two of them sharing playful, personal moments on screen.

The clip that grabbed the most attention, however, shows Davido dropping to one knee and presenting her with a silver ring, a second proposal from the singer to his wife. He followed the gesture by gently kissing her hand before rising to his feet.

Davido and Chioma's on-screen chemistry

Davido released the music video of 'Already Falling' wher he proposed to his wife all over again. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

The visual drew immediate comparisons to Davido's earlier hit *Assurance*, which also featured Chioma and became one of the most talked-about couple moments in Nigerian pop culture.

Fans recognised the deliberate echo, with many weighing in on whether the move was romantic, strategic, or both.

Here is the X video of the singer ansd his wife as he proposes to her:

Fans react to the proposal scene

The video sparked a lively conversation across social media platforms. Here is what fans said:

@sholex4u11 wrote:

"Anytime the music gets stale Bro just adds a sprinkle of chioma here and there to keep the career going"

@sa10nee commented:

"If he like make he propose to am 10 times, the song don already flop."

@VicTooSoft shared:

"This video is giving another Assurance video again part 2 do. We'll to give me a Fb."

@Naijatocopeblog reacted:

"Omo, Davido said 'I'll choose you again and again' and actually proved it 🥹❤️ Chioma is living her own love story, and we love to see it!"

@Jahlomuwic asked:

"Is that piercing in her tongue"

Israel DMW praises Chioma ahead of wedding

Legit.ng reported that Israel DMW shared a post about his boss' wife, Chioma, as they prepare for their wedding in 2024. He wrote an emotional message and highlighted her good qualities, while also praising his boss for his choice.

He thanked Chioma for being the reason for Davido's success and happiness, as he emphasised that she came from a good home.

Fans were excited about the post; they also joined him in appreciating Chioma and gushed over Israel for loving his boss and his family unconditionally.

Source: Legit.ng