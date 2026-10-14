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Kano State Polytechnic courses and their requirements, and complete program school fees
Education

Kano State Polytechnic courses and their requirements, and complete program school fees

by  Isaac Wangethi
7 min read

Kano State Polytechnic (KANOPOLY) is a public polytechnic in Kano, North-Western Nigeria, offering over 35 accredited ND, HND, and NCE programmes across five schools. This article covers every course available, entry requirements, cut-off marks, school fees, and how to apply.

Kano State Polytechnic logo and Kano State Polytechnic graduates
Kano State Polytechnic logo and Kano State Polytechnic graduates. Photo: @Kpolystudents on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Kano State Polytechnic is a public institution established in 1975, regulated by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), and organised into five schools.
  • The general JAMB cut-off mark for the 2025/2026 session is 120 and above.
  • School fees for fresh HND indigenes are ₦11,800, while fresh ND/NCE indigenes pay ₦10,275 per session.
  • Screening forms cost ₦2,500 and must be purchased only from the official portal.
  • Applications and admission lists are managed through the polytechnic's student portal at kanopoly.edu.ng.

About Kano State Polytechnic

Kano State Polytechnic is a Nigerian public tertiary institution located in Kano, North-Western Nigeria. It is popularly known as KANOPOLY or Kano Poly.

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Established in 1975, the polytechnic is regulated by the NBTE and comprises five schools: the School of Technology, the School of Management Studies, the School of Environmental Studies, the School of Rural Technology and Entrepreneurship Development, and the School of General Studies.

The institution is known for its vocational and technical training programmes, making it a leading choice for technical education in Northern Nigeria.

Programmes offered at Kano State Polytechnic

KANOPOLY offers National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes across its schools. Part-time, Pre-ND, and Postgraduate Diploma options are also available.

National Diploma (ND) courses

The following ND courses are listed on the JAMB portal:

School of Technology

Art & Industrial Design

School of Technology

Civil Engineering Technology

School of Technology

Computer Engineering

School of Technology

Computer Science

School of Technology

Electrical/Electronics Engineering

School of Technology

Fashion Design & Clothing Technology

School of Technology

Hospitality Management

School of Technology

Mechanical Engineering Technology

School of Technology

Mechatronics Engineering Technology

School of Technology

Pharmaceutical Technology

School of Technology

Printing Technology

School of Technology

Science Laboratory Technology

School of Technology

Statistics

School of Technology

Textile Technology

School of Technology

Welding & Fabrication Technology

School of Management Studies

Accountancy

School of Management Studies

Banking & Finance

School of Management Studies

Business Administration & Management

School of Management Studies

Co-operative Economics & Management

School of Management Studies

Marketing

School of Management Studies

Office Technology & Management

School of Management Studies

Public Administration

School of Management Studies

Purchasing & Supply

School of Environmental Studies

Architectural Technology

School of Environmental Studies

Building Technology

School of Environmental Studies

Estate Management & Valuation

School of Environmental Studies

Quantity Surveying

School of Environmental Studies

Surveying & Geo-Informatics

School of Environmental Studies

Urban & Regional Planning

School of Rural Tech. & Entrepreneurship

Home & Rural Economics

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School of General Studies

Library & Information Science

School of General Studies

Local Government Studies

School of General Studies

Mass Communication

School of General Studies

Social Development

School of General Studies

Leisure & Tourism Management

Higher National Diploma (HND) courses

HND programmes are available across four schools, and admission is open to candidates who already possess the required National Diploma qualification and post-ND work experience.

HND courses include Accountancy, Banking & Finance, Business Administration & Management, and Co-operative Economics & Management, among others mirroring the ND list above.

Entry requirements

ND and NCE admission requirements

Applicants must have completed their SSCE with a minimum of five credit passes in relevant subjects, including Mathematics and English Language, in not more than two sittings.

All ND and NCE Technical applicants must have sat for the current UTME and chosen Kano State Polytechnic as their first choice institution.

The minimum JAMB score required is 120 and above for the 2025/2026 academic session.

Acceptable O'Level qualifications include WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, or NBAIS results.

Uploading O'Level results to JAMB CAPS is mandatory for all ND candidates.

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Course-specific JAMB cut-off marks

Cut-off marks vary dynamically by course, spanning a baseline range of 100 to 140. Highly competitive programmes such as Computer Science, Science Laboratory Technology, Pharmaceutical Technology, Business Administration & Management, and Mass Communication require a minimum score of 140. Mid-tier courses like Civil Engineering Technology, Computer Engineering, and Mechatronics Engineering require 120, while standard vocational tracks, technical engineering courses, and select NCE programmes accept scores starting at 100.

HND admission requirements

Candidates must hold a National Diploma (ND) in a relevant field from a recognised institution, with a minimum of Lower Credit.

Applicants must have at least one year of relevant industrial training after completing ND; those with a Pass grade must have a minimum of two years of industrial experience.

Five O'Level credit passes — including Mathematics and English Language — from WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, or GCE are required in not more than two sittings.

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A transcript is required for candidates transferring from other institutions.

Part-time ND requirements

Unlike full-time ND programmes, candidates for part-time ND courses are not required to have sat for JAMB, but must meet specific academic qualifications.

Applicants need at least five O'Level credit passes from WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, or GCE in not more than two sittings, with English Language and Mathematics both being compulsory.

How to apply

Kano State Polytechnic application login page
Kano State Polytechnic application login homepage. Photo: @applicant.safapply.com
Source: Original

Full-time ND/NCE application

  1. Visit the official KANOPOLY portal and create an account.
  2. Select your preferred programme and fill in your details.
  3. Upload your O'Level result to JAMB CAPS.
  4. Pay the official ₦2,500 screening application fee securely through the portal. (Note: Full-time HND applications cost ₦5,000, and part-time or continuing education applications cost ₦10,000).
  5. Submit your application and await the admission list.

HND application

  1. Visit the Kano State Polytechnic online application portal, select HND Full-Time or Part-Time, and create an account.
  2. Upload required documents — ND result, IT completion letter, and O'Level result — and pay the ₦2,500 application fee online.

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Note: Late payment of tuition fees may attract extra charges, prevent a student from sitting examinations, or result in forfeiture of admission.

School fees

Kano State Polytechnic has officially released its school fee schedule, with fees varying by programme, student status (fresh, returning, or spillover), and nationality.

Fee schedule (per session)

The table below reflects the official school fees schedule for all categories of students at Kano State Polytechnic:

Category

Indigene (₦)

Non-Indigene (₦)

Non-Nigerian (₦)

HND — Fresh Students

11,800

65,000

105,000

ND/NCE — Fresh Students

10,275

62,850

102,850

Pre-ND/NCE — Fresh Students

10,500

58,500

98,500

HND — Returning Students

10,500

63,000

103,000

ND/NCE — Returning Students

9,550

61,000

102,850

HND — Spillover Students

6,050

32,500

52,500

ND/NCE — Spillover Students

5,175

31,500

51,500

Pre-ND/NCE — Spillover Students

8,750

28,750

48,750

Additional fees not included above

Individual fee components include: Registration (₦5,000), Examinations (₦4,200), Games (₦1,000), Library (₦2,000), ID Card (₦1,000), Credentials Verification (₦1,500), Prospectus (₦1,000), Medical Fee (₦2,500), Technology Fee (₦3,000), Endowment (₦1,000), and SIWES (₦1,000), with hostel accommodation charged at ₦6,000 on a first-come, first-served basis.

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  • Acceptance fee for ND students: ₦25,000; acceptance fee for HND students: ₦30,000.
  • Full-time application fee: ₦5,300; part-time application fee: ₦7,300.

Location and contact details

Kano State Polytechnic's Central Administration is located along BUK Road, Kano, Nigeria. Contact the institution via email at info@kanopoly.edu.ng or by phone on +234 8158787522.

The student portal and admission forms are available at kanopoly.edu.ng.

Frequently asked questions

What courses are available at Kano Poly?

Kano State Polytechnic offers accredited ND, HND, and NCE programmes in engineering, science, and management. There are over 35 courses in total, spanning technology, environmental studies, management, and rural development. Courses range from Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering Technology to Mass Communication and Pharmaceutical Technology.

How much are Kano Polytechnic school fees?

The management of Kano State Polytechnic has announced the school fees schedule for the 2024/2025 academic session, with fees covering HND, ND, NCE, and Pre-ND students across various categories. Fresh ND indigenes pay ₦10,275 per session, while fresh HND indigenes pay ₦11,800. Non-indigenes pay significantly higher fees — up to ₦65,000 for HND.

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What is the cut-off mark for Kano State Polytechnic?

The JAMB cut-off mark ranges from 100 to 140, depending entirely on the specific course applied for. High-demand competitive programmes such as Computer Science and Mass Communication require 140, whereas standard technical and vocational courses accept a baseline score of 100.

Where is Kano Polytechnic located?

The Central Administration of Kano State Polytechnic is located along Bayero University, Kano (BUK) Road. The institution has an urban campus and operates multiple schools across its site in Kano State, North-Western Nigeria.

How can I get admission into Kano State Polytechnic?

KANOPOLY offers an accessible entry route with its baseline cut-off, and the screening is strictly an online document evaluation — admission relies purely on your UTME score and O'Level grades. Applicants must purchase the screening form online, upload O'Level results to JAMB CAPS, and await the admission list on the KANOPOLY portal.

We also highlighted facts about Harcourt White Polytechnic's ND and HND courses, fees, admission details and location in Rivers State.

The school lists tuition fees of ₦40,000 to ₦47,000 per session, while total charges range from ₦140,000 to ₦162,000. Its accreditation status is not publicly confirmed, making it important for prospective students to check the details before applying.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Isaac Wangethi avatar

Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.

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