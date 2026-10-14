Kano State Polytechnic (KANOPOLY) is a public polytechnic in Kano, North-Western Nigeria, offering over 35 accredited ND, HND, and NCE programmes across five schools. This article covers every course available, entry requirements, cut-off marks, school fees, and how to apply.

Kano State Polytechnic logo and Kano State Polytechnic graduates. Photo: @Kpolystudents on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Kano State Polytechnic is a public institution established in 1975 , regulated by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), and organised into five schools.

, regulated by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), and organised into five schools. The general JAMB cut-off mark for the 2025/2026 session is 120 and above .

. School fees for fresh HND indigenes are ₦11,800 , while fresh ND/NCE indigenes pay ₦10,275 per session.

, while fresh ND/NCE indigenes pay per session. Screening forms cost ₦2,500 and must be purchased only from the official portal.

and must be purchased only from the official portal. Applications and admission lists are managed through the polytechnic's student portal at kanopoly.edu.ng .

About Kano State Polytechnic

Kano State Polytechnic is a Nigerian public tertiary institution located in Kano, North-Western Nigeria. It is popularly known as KANOPOLY or Kano Poly.

Established in 1975, the polytechnic is regulated by the NBTE and comprises five schools: the School of Technology, the School of Management Studies, the School of Environmental Studies, the School of Rural Technology and Entrepreneurship Development, and the School of General Studies.

The institution is known for its vocational and technical training programmes, making it a leading choice for technical education in Northern Nigeria.

Programmes offered at Kano State Polytechnic

KANOPOLY offers National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes across its schools. Part-time, Pre-ND, and Postgraduate Diploma options are also available.

National Diploma (ND) courses

The following ND courses are listed on the JAMB portal:

School of Technology Art & Industrial Design School of Technology Civil Engineering Technology School of Technology Computer Engineering School of Technology Computer Science School of Technology Electrical/Electronics Engineering School of Technology Fashion Design & Clothing Technology School of Technology Hospitality Management School of Technology Mechanical Engineering Technology School of Technology Mechatronics Engineering Technology School of Technology Pharmaceutical Technology School of Technology Printing Technology School of Technology Science Laboratory Technology School of Technology Statistics School of Technology Textile Technology School of Technology Welding & Fabrication Technology School of Management Studies Accountancy School of Management Studies Banking & Finance School of Management Studies Business Administration & Management School of Management Studies Co-operative Economics & Management School of Management Studies Marketing School of Management Studies Office Technology & Management School of Management Studies Public Administration School of Management Studies Purchasing & Supply School of Environmental Studies Architectural Technology School of Environmental Studies Building Technology School of Environmental Studies Estate Management & Valuation School of Environmental Studies Quantity Surveying School of Environmental Studies Surveying & Geo-Informatics School of Environmental Studies Urban & Regional Planning School of Rural Tech. & Entrepreneurship Home & Rural Economics

School of General Studies Library & Information Science School of General Studies Local Government Studies School of General Studies Mass Communication School of General Studies Social Development School of General Studies Leisure & Tourism Management

Higher National Diploma (HND) courses

HND programmes are available across four schools, and admission is open to candidates who already possess the required National Diploma qualification and post-ND work experience.

HND courses include Accountancy, Banking & Finance, Business Administration & Management, and Co-operative Economics & Management, among others mirroring the ND list above.

Entry requirements

ND and NCE admission requirements

Applicants must have completed their SSCE with a minimum of five credit passes in relevant subjects, including Mathematics and English Language, in not more than two sittings.

All ND and NCE Technical applicants must have sat for the current UTME and chosen Kano State Polytechnic as their first choice institution.

The minimum JAMB score required is 120 and above for the 2025/2026 academic session.

Acceptable O'Level qualifications include WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, or NBAIS results.

Uploading O'Level results to JAMB CAPS is mandatory for all ND candidates.

Course-specific JAMB cut-off marks

Cut-off marks vary dynamically by course, spanning a baseline range of 100 to 140. Highly competitive programmes such as Computer Science, Science Laboratory Technology, Pharmaceutical Technology, Business Administration & Management, and Mass Communication require a minimum score of 140. Mid-tier courses like Civil Engineering Technology, Computer Engineering, and Mechatronics Engineering require 120, while standard vocational tracks, technical engineering courses, and select NCE programmes accept scores starting at 100.

HND admission requirements

Candidates must hold a National Diploma (ND) in a relevant field from a recognised institution, with a minimum of Lower Credit.

Applicants must have at least one year of relevant industrial training after completing ND; those with a Pass grade must have a minimum of two years of industrial experience.

Five O'Level credit passes — including Mathematics and English Language — from WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, or GCE are required in not more than two sittings.

A transcript is required for candidates transferring from other institutions.

Part-time ND requirements

Unlike full-time ND programmes, candidates for part-time ND courses are not required to have sat for JAMB, but must meet specific academic qualifications.

Applicants need at least five O'Level credit passes from WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, or GCE in not more than two sittings, with English Language and Mathematics both being compulsory.

How to apply

Kano State Polytechnic application login homepage. Photo: @applicant.safapply.com

Source: Original

Full-time ND/NCE application

Visit the official KANOPOLY portal and create an account. Select your preferred programme and fill in your details. Upload your O'Level result to JAMB CAPS. Pay the official ₦2,500 screening application fee securely through the portal. (Note: Full-time HND applications cost ₦5,000, and part-time or continuing education applications cost ₦10,000). Submit your application and await the admission list.

HND application

Visit the Kano State Polytechnic online application portal, select HND Full-Time or Part-Time, and create an account. Upload required documents — ND result, IT completion letter, and O'Level result — and pay the ₦2,500 application fee online.

Note: Late payment of tuition fees may attract extra charges, prevent a student from sitting examinations, or result in forfeiture of admission.

School fees

Kano State Polytechnic has officially released its school fee schedule, with fees varying by programme, student status (fresh, returning, or spillover), and nationality.

Fee schedule (per session)

The table below reflects the official school fees schedule for all categories of students at Kano State Polytechnic:

Category Indigene (₦) Non-Indigene (₦) Non-Nigerian (₦) HND — Fresh Students 11,800 65,000 105,000 ND/NCE — Fresh Students 10,275 62,850 102,850 Pre-ND/NCE — Fresh Students 10,500 58,500 98,500 HND — Returning Students 10,500 63,000 103,000 ND/NCE — Returning Students 9,550 61,000 102,850 HND — Spillover Students 6,050 32,500 52,500 ND/NCE — Spillover Students 5,175 31,500 51,500 Pre-ND/NCE — Spillover Students 8,750 28,750 48,750

Additional fees not included above

Individual fee components include: Registration (₦5,000), Examinations (₦4,200), Games (₦1,000), Library (₦2,000), ID Card (₦1,000), Credentials Verification (₦1,500), Prospectus (₦1,000), Medical Fee (₦2,500), Technology Fee (₦3,000), Endowment (₦1,000), and SIWES (₦1,000), with hostel accommodation charged at ₦6,000 on a first-come, first-served basis.

Acceptance fee for ND students: ₦25,000; acceptance fee for HND students: ₦30,000.

students: ₦25,000; acceptance fee for students: ₦30,000. Full-time application fee: ₦5,300; part-time application fee: ₦7,300.

Kano State Polytechnic's Central Administration is located along BUK Road, Kano, Nigeria. Contact the institution via email at info@kanopoly.edu.ng or by phone on +234 8158787522.

The student portal and admission forms are available at kanopoly.edu.ng.

Frequently asked questions

What courses are available at Kano Poly?

Kano State Polytechnic offers accredited ND, HND, and NCE programmes in engineering, science, and management. There are over 35 courses in total, spanning technology, environmental studies, management, and rural development. Courses range from Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering Technology to Mass Communication and Pharmaceutical Technology.

How much are Kano Polytechnic school fees?

The management of Kano State Polytechnic has announced the school fees schedule for the 2024/2025 academic session, with fees covering HND, ND, NCE, and Pre-ND students across various categories. Fresh ND indigenes pay ₦10,275 per session, while fresh HND indigenes pay ₦11,800. Non-indigenes pay significantly higher fees — up to ₦65,000 for HND.

What is the cut-off mark for Kano State Polytechnic?

The JAMB cut-off mark ranges from 100 to 140, depending entirely on the specific course applied for. High-demand competitive programmes such as Computer Science and Mass Communication require 140, whereas standard technical and vocational courses accept a baseline score of 100.

Where is Kano Polytechnic located?

The Central Administration of Kano State Polytechnic is located along Bayero University, Kano (BUK) Road. The institution has an urban campus and operates multiple schools across its site in Kano State, North-Western Nigeria.

How can I get admission into Kano State Polytechnic?

KANOPOLY offers an accessible entry route with its baseline cut-off, and the screening is strictly an online document evaluation — admission relies purely on your UTME score and O'Level grades. Applicants must purchase the screening form online, upload O'Level results to JAMB CAPS, and await the admission list on the KANOPOLY portal.

We also highlighted facts about Harcourt White Polytechnic's ND and HND courses, fees, admission details and location in Rivers State.

The school lists tuition fees of ₦40,000 to ₦47,000 per session, while total charges range from ₦140,000 to ₦162,000. Its accreditation status is not publicly confirmed, making it important for prospective students to check the details before applying.

Source: Legit.ng