Luxembourg's official employment agency published its shortage occupations list, naming six finance roles with critically few qualified candidates

The six in-demand finance positions span banking risk analysis, client management, financial markets, financial engineering, audit, and legal finance roles

To qualify as a shortage occupation, a role must record at least 84 job postings per year with a very low ratio of available candidates to open positions

Luxembourg officially identified six finance and banking roles facing severe talent shortages, opening the door for foreign workers to fill critical gaps in one of Europe's most prominent financial centres.

The list signals where demand for skilled workers far outpaces local supply, and it carries direct implications for foreign nationals seeking work in the Grand Duchy.

Luxembourg identifies finance occupations facing shortage. Photo credit: CNN.

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The 6 Finance Roles Facing Severe Shortages

To make the shortage list, a profession must record at least seven job postings per month on average across the year, and either have fewer than 0.8 candidates per vacancy with more than 25% of postings receiving no matched candidate, or fewer than 0.35 candidates per vacancy with more than 10% of unfilled postings.

Six finance-related professions met that threshold in Luxembourg. The first is banking credit and risk analysis, which covers roles such as credit risk analysts, Know Your Customer (KYC) analysts, and banking risk managers.

The second is banking client management, encompassing relationship managers and professional banking account officers.

The third shortage area is financial markets front office work, including fund managers for collective investment vehicles, trading floor negotiators, and foreign exchange dealers.

The fourth is financial analysis and engineering, which covers financial analysts, financial economists, and financial risk managers.

The fifth role on the list is accounting and financial audit and control, spanning internal auditors, certified accountants, and statutory auditors.

The sixth is legal and financial advisory services, which includes in-house bank lawyers, insurance lawyers, tax advisors, and legal service managers.

What the Shortage Listing Means for Applicants

Being listed as a shortage occupation under Luxembourg's Labour Code streamlines the process for employers to recruit from outside the country, particularly for non-EU nationals.

The full shortage list also covers roles outside finance, including industrial engineers, quality managers, nurses, nursing assistants, social workers, IT system administrators, software developers, and roofing specialists, reflecting broader labour market pressures across the country.

Detailed definitions of all listed professions are available through ADEM's official job classification portal.

Luxembourg publishes guidance on EU Blue card

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Luxembourg's government website published the minimum annual salary a foreigner must earn to qualify for an EU Blue Card.

The required salary is set at EUR 65,652, which converts to roughly N99.4 million for Nigerian applicants.

Source: Legit.ng