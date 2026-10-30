MTN Nigeria has launched Y’ello Y’Fi, combining business Wi-Fi with customer analytics, marketing tools and network management for SMEs

Businesses can use branded login pages and customer insights to promote products, understand preferences and improve engagement

The solution may help SMEs strengthen operations, but its impact will depend on affordability, ease of adoption and effective use

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

MTN Nigeria has launched a new digital solution, Y’ello Y’Fi, designed to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) improve customer engagement, manage internet connectivity and strengthen their business operations.

The platform combines Wi-Fi connectivity with customer analytics, marketing capabilities and network management tools, offering businesses a more integrated approach to digital operations.

Nigerian small business owners get new powerful tools from MTN to scale. Credit: MTN Nigeria.

Source: UGC

The development comes as Nigerian SMEs face growing pressure to attract customers, improve service delivery and remain competitive in an increasingly digital marketplace.

MTN introduces Y’ello Y’Fi for SMEs

According to MTN, Y’ello Y’Fi transforms ordinary business Wi-Fi networks into customer engagement platforms, allowing enterprises to collect useful insights while providing internet access.

The solution enables businesses to create customised Wi-Fi login pages reflecting their brand identity.

Through these pages, businesses can engage customers, promote products and services, and gather information that could support marketing decisions.

MTN said the platform also provides real-time customer behaviour analytics, helping business owners understand internet usage patterns and customer preferences.

These insights could help SMEs develop more targeted promotional campaigns and strengthen customer relationships.

How MTN's new technology supports businesses

Beyond customer engagement, Y’ello Y’Fi offers network management features designed to improve operational efficiency.

Businesses can monitor connected devices, manage bandwidth allocation and control internet access for different categories of users.

The platform also allows operators to separate staff and guest Wi-Fi connections, improving network visibility and security.

For businesses such as restaurants, hotels, retail outlets and other customer-facing establishments, these features could provide additional opportunities to engage visitors.

The technology also offers a way to turn existing internet infrastructure into a potential marketing channel.

MTN explains benefits for Nigerian entrepreneurs

Speaking on the launch, MTN Nigeria's Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Lynda Saint-Nwafor, said connectivity alone was no longer sufficient for businesses seeking sustainable growth.

She explained that SMEs increasingly require digital tools that help them understand customers, improve engagement and make informed decisions.

According to Saint-Nwafor, Y’ello Y’Fi combines branded digital experiences, actionable insights and network controls to address these needs.

She added that MTN aims to make digital solutions more accessible and relevant to everyday business challenges in Nigeria.

MTN Nigeria unveils powerful new tools for SMEs across Nigeria. Credit: Novatis.

Source: Getty Images

MTN expands digital services across Nigeria

The launch reflects MTN's broader strategy of expanding beyond traditional telecommunications into business-focused digital services, according to a Punch report.

With more than 89.5 million customers nationwide, the telecommunications company continues to develop solutions targeting individuals and enterprises.

For Nigerian SMEs, Y’ello Y’Fi offers another option for combining connectivity, customer engagement and business intelligence.

However, its commercial impact will depend on factors including affordability, ease of adoption and how effectively businesses use the available tools.

MTN lists settings to change to stop data drain

Legit.ng earlier reported that MTN Nigeria has explained why millions of subscribers experience rapid internet data depletion, identifying smartphone settings, video streaming, automatic downloads and background applications as major factors responsible for unexpected consumption.

The telecommunications company dismissed allegations that operators deliberately deduct subscribers' data, insisting that internet usage is largely determined by smartphone activities, application settings and background processes.

Source: Legit.ng