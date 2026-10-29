A public affairs analyst flagged internal disagreements in the APC's youth structure as a potential risk to President Tinubu's 2027 re-election campaign

Reports of luxury SUVs distributed to party youth mobilisers sparked public criticism amid widespread economic hardship across Nigeria

A vote of no confidence against the APC National Youth Leader by state-level representatives raised fresh questions about youth mobilisation coordination

Kano - A public affairs analyst has warned that unresolved controversies surrounding the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, could complicate President Bola Tinubu's push for a second term in the 2027 general elections.

The Kano state-based analyst, Usman Tohiru, said the ruling party's capacity to win over young voters would be central to Tinubu's re-election campaign, particularly as Nigerians continue to feel the weight of economic hardship, unemployment and the rising cost of living.

APC: Luxury Vehicles and Public Perception

One controversy that drew attention involved reports that the APC National Youth Leader announced the distribution of seven brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado SUVs to selected party youth mobilisers. The vehicles were reportedly tied to private donors, though the identities of those donors and the full funding arrangements remain unverified.

The analyst said the core issue was not the legality of the initiative but how it looked to ordinary young Nigerians struggling to make ends meet.

"How does a party seeking the confidence of economically strained young people communicate an initiative involving expensive luxury vehicles without appearing disconnected from their everyday realities?" he said.

He added that young Nigerians were far more focused on jobs, affordable education, access to capital and skills development than on the distribution of vehicles within party structures.

Cracks in the APC Youth Structure

The analyst also pointed to reports that the Forum of APC State Youth Leaders passed a vote of no confidence in the National Youth Leader, accusing his office of sidelining state-level representatives. While some youth groups publicly backed Israel, the analyst said the internal friction raised genuine concerns about cohesion and consultation.

"If sections of this structure feel marginalised, the consequences could extend beyond internal disagreements to the effectiveness of mobilisation efforts in states and local communities," he said.

He noted that state youth leaders serve as critical bridges between national party leadership and grassroots communities, making their buy-in essential.

Campus Engagement and Campaign Disputes

The analyst also raised concerns about campus politics, citing reports from July 2026 in which coordinators of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) zonal structures cautioned against partisan activities that bypassed recognised student leadership. He said political parties needed to engage students respectfully rather than treat them as tools for electoral mobilisation.

A separate dispute over Israel's position in the APC's 2027 presidential campaign structure, specifically concerning the Director of Youth Mobilisation role ultimately retained by Youth Development Minister Ayodele Olawande, with Israel serving as deputy director, was cited as further evidence of coordination gaps within the party.

APC Urged to Act Before 2027

The analyst stopped short of predicting that these controversies would cost Tinubu the presidency, noting that young Nigerians vote based on a range of factors including economic performance, security and governance. However, he urged the APC to use the moment to review its youth strategy.

"If the APC hopes to secure the confidence of young Nigerians, its youth leadership must demonstrate that it understands their priorities and is prepared to engage them beyond election-season mobilisation," he said.

APC State Youth Leaders Deny Receiving SUVs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Forum of State Youth Leaders of the APC flatly denied that its members received any sport utility vehicles from the party's national youth leader, calling media reports to that effect false and misleading.

In a formal disclaimer issued in response to the circulating stories, the Forum said not a single member across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory received any vehicle.

The Forum called on Israel to provide an immediate public explanation. Specifically, the leaders want to know the actual identities of any alleged beneficiaries, why the Forum of State Youth Leaders was excluded from any information about the distribution, and what selection criteria were used if vehicles were in fact shared.

Source: Legit.ng