Omoyele Sowore, the 2027 AAC presidential candidate, said armed thugs attacked him inside a restaurant in Ado Ekiti

Sowore made the claim in a Facebook post on Friday, October 30, saying he had been kidnapped

The politician and publisher said his current location was unknown at the time of the post

Omoyele Sowore, the 2027 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has claimed that armed thugs attacked and kidnapped him inside a restaurant in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

Sowore made the claim in a Facebook post published on Friday, October 30, writing: "Thugs just attacked us inside a restaurant in Ado Ekiti". He added that armed thugs had kidnapped him and that his current location was unknown.

Omoyele Sowore allegedly kidnapped in Ekiti Photo Credit: @sowore

Source: Facebook

Sowore's background

Sowore is a prominent Nigerian politician and activist who also founded and publishes SaharaReporters, an online news platform known for its investigative coverage of public officials. He has contested the Nigerian presidential election previously and is again seeking the presidency on the AAC platform in 2027.

Attack in Ado Ekiti

Beyond the brief Facebook post, no further details were immediately available about the circumstances of the attack, the identities of those involved, or the number of persons present with Sowore at the time. His claim that his whereabouts were unknown raised immediate concern among those who follow his activities online.

Ado Ekiti is the capital of Ekiti State in south-western Nigeria. No statement from security agencies or government officials in the state was available at the time this report was filed.

See his Facebook post here:

APC reacts as Sowore seeks to use Aso Rock for campaigns

Legit.ng earlier reported that APC National Secretary Ajibola Basiru dismissed Omoyele Sowore's plan to launch his campaign council at the Presidential Villa.

Basiru challenged Sowore to first win a seat in a state House of Assembly before pursuing a presidential bid.

The APC national secretary also defended Tinubu's re-election prospects, citing the party's 12.8 million members and recent election results.

Source: Legit.ng