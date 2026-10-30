Yomi Fabiyi has advised Elizabeth Akanbi, widow of late gospel singer Toluwanisings, to respect the burial wishes of her husband's family

Fabiyi urged the widow to allow the singer's father and relatives to proceed with their preferred burial arrangements, saying peace should prevail

The actor also made a controversial claim about people advocating for a cemetery burial, alleging that some could later exhume the singer's remains for rituals

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi has sent a message to Elizabeth Akanbi, the widow of late gospel singer Toluwanisings, amid the disagreement over where her husband should be buried.

Yomi Fabiyi advises Toluwanisings' widow to allow her husband's be buried in his house. Photos: @yomifabiyi/@toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Instagram

The singer died in Ibadan on October 14, 2026, after reportedly slumping. Since his death, discussions about his final resting place have become a major issue between his widow and members of his family.

Toluwanisings' father, Muniru Adekunle Olayemi, had said he wanted his son buried either at the family home or in Ikirun, Osun State, where the singer's late mother was laid to rest.

His paternal uncle, Lawal Ademola, also said the family preferred burying him at his residence in Ibadan.

Yomi Fabiyi advises Toluwanisings' widow

Reacting to the disagreement in a recent video, Fabiyi appealed to Elizabeth to respect the wishes of her late husband's family.

The actor said the singer's father had not spoken ill of his son and urged the widow to allow the burial arrangements to proceed without further disagreement.

He said:

"I would advise his wife to allow her husband to be buried according to the wishes and plans of his family. After all, Toluwanisings' father has not said anything evil against his late son. She should allow peace to reign in the family and let the burial process go on without further controversy."

Fabiyi also questioned the arguments in favour of burying the singer in a cemetery.

He alleged that some people advocating for such an arrangement could later exhume the remains for rituals, claiming they knew the singer was gifted and popular.

However, he provided no evidence to support the allegation.

Watch the Facebook video of Yomi Fabiyi here:

Yomi Fabiyi questions the arguments in favour of burying Toluwanisinngs in a cemetery. Photo: @toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Instagram

Nollywood stars mourn singer Toluwanisings’ death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood stars mourned Toluwanisings following his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. Funke Akindele, Muyiwa Ademola, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Jumoke Odetola expressed shock and sadness over his sudden passing.

Other movie stars, including Mo Bimpe, Faithia Williams, Eniola Badmus and Adeniyi Johnson, also paid tribute to the late singer, with many struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Source: Legit.ng