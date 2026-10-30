Nicole Kidman's parents, Antony and Janelle Kidman, laid the intellectual and emotional foundations that shaped one of Hollywood's most celebrated careers. Born Australian but raised across Hawaii, Washington, D.C., and Sydney, Nicole grew up in a household where they debated philosophy nightly, encouraged activism, and valued family loyalty above all. She has only one sibling — younger sister Antonia — and the two remain inseparable today. As Nicole once told The Sydney Morning Herald:

If you have a sister, as a woman, it's such a blessing because there's this closeness where you can really delve into another woman with safety.

Janelle Kidman, actress Nicole Kidman, and her father, Antony Kidman, at the State Theatre in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Peter Carrette Archive

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Nicole Kidman's parents are Antony David Kidman, a psychologist and author , and Janelle Ann Kidman, a nursing instructor, both Australian citizens.

, and Janelle Ann Kidman, a nursing instructor, both Australian citizens. Antony Kidman died on 12 September 2014 after a fall in Singapore, where he was visiting Antonia and her family.

in Singapore, where he was visiting Antonia and her family. Janelle Ann Kidman passed away in September 2024, aged 84 , prompting Nicole to leave the Venice Film Festival early.

, prompting Nicole to leave the Venice Film Festival early. Nicole's only sibling, Antonia Kidman, is a journalist, author, and family lawyer who has six children and is married to Craig Marran.

who has six children and is married to Craig Marran. Nicole and Antonia are extraordinarily close, having supported each other through two parental bereavements, divorces, and major career changes.

Profile summary

Full name Antony David Kidman Janelle Ann Kidman Born 10 December 1938, Randwick, NSW, Australia 1940 Died 12 September 2014 (aged 75), Singapore September 2024 (aged 84) Nationality Australian Australian Occupation Psychologist, biochemist, author Nursing instructor, Women's Electoral Lobby member Education University of Sydney (BSc), UNSW (MSc), University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (PhD) Student nurse Married 1963 1963 Children Nicole Kidman, Antonia Kidman Nicole Kidman, Antonia Kidman Notable honour Order of Australia (2005) —

Who are Nicole Kidman's parents?

Nicole Kidman's parents are Antony Kidman, a biochemist and clinical psychologist, and Janelle Ann Kidman, a nursing instructor. At the time of Nicole's birth, both parents were Australian citizens living in the United States on student visas.

When Nicole was born, her father was a graduate student at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and later became a visiting fellow at the National Institute of Mental Health. Her mother, Janelle Ann (née Glenny), a nursing instructor and member of the Women's Electoral Lobby, also edited her husband's books.

Dr Antony Kidman and his wife, Janelle Kidman, at the George Street Greater Union Cinemas. Photo: Mike Flokis

Source: Getty Images

Did Nicole Kidman grow up in a wealthy family?

Nicole and Antonia were raised in Sydney by their parents, who discussed philosophy and politics every night at the dinner table, encouraging the girls to become independent thinkers and give back to their community.

Opposed to the war in Vietnam, which was causing social unrest in both countries, the Kidmans participated in anti-war protests while living in Washington, D.C. The family was not defined by material wealth but by a commitment to education and civic life.

What nationality are Nicole Kidman's parents?

Antony David Kidman was born on 10 December 1938 in Randwick, New South Wales, Australia. Nicole has English, Irish and Scottish ancestry. Both parents were Australian nationals, which is why Nicole Kidman holds dual Australian–American citizenship.

Antony Kidman: father, psychologist and author

Nicole Kidman and her dad at the Palm Springs Convention Centre in Palm Springs, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

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After his wife was diagnosed with cancer in the 1980s, Antony trained in cognitive behavioural therapy and became a clinical psychologist, going on to establish the Health Psychology Unit at the University of Technology Sydney in 1985.

He wrote over 150 journal articles and nine books, making him one of Australia's most respected mental-health academics. He was awarded the Order of Australia in 2005 and was recognised as an expert on psychological and health-related issues.

In 1977, Kidman established the Foundation for Life Sciences, a non-profit organisation focused on youth mental illness, which was renamed the Antony Kidman Foundation after his death. Antonia now continues that legacy through her involvement with The Kidman Centre UTS, a youth mental health non-profit.

How did Antony Kidman die?

Nicole Kidman's father, clinical psychologist Antony Kidman, died in Singapore on 12 September 2014 following a sudden fall while visiting his daughter Antonia and his grandchildren. His death came as a shock to the family, with Nicole's representative confirming the news in a statement reported by NBC News:

Nicole and her family are in shock by the sudden death of her father.

Antony had worked at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) for more than 43 years. UTS Vice-Chancellor Attila Brungs paid tribute to his contributions as a colleague, researcher and health practitioner, saying:

During his 43 years at the University of Technology, Sydney, Tony has contributed greatly, as a colleague, as a researcher, and as a health practitioner.

Janelle Kidman: the woman behind the actress

Janelle Ann Kidman, Nicole Kidman and Lucia Hawley attend the 2018 AACTA Awards Presented by Foxtel. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams

Source: Getty Images

Janelle was more than a nursing instructor. When Nicole was 17, her mother was diagnosed with cancer and underwent chemotherapy and radiation, a period during which Nicole took care of her — even taking a massage course to help with her rehabilitation.

In 2022, Nicole Kidman told NPR's Fresh Air that she had returned to Australia from her home in Nashville, Tennessee, primarily to care for her mother, Janelle Kidman. She explained that she wanted her mother to spend time with her grandchildren, saying:

We're down here primarily to take care of my mother and have her surrounded by her grandchildren.

Janelle died in September 2024 at 84. Kidman learned of her mother's death shortly after arriving at the Venice Film Festival, where she was due to receive the Best Actress award for her performance in Babygirl. Unable to attend the ceremony, she shared an emotional statement, as reported by Good Morning America:

Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after that my beautiful, brave mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, has just passed. I'm in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me and she made me.

Kidman later thanked her family for their support during their loss. In a statement shared on Instagram, she said:

My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week.

Is Nicole Kidman close to her sister?

Antonia Kidman arrives at the State Theatre in Sydney, Australia, ahead of the Australian premiere of LION. Photo: Mark Metcalfe

Source: Getty Images

Nicole has a younger sister, Antonia, who works as a journalist and television presenter. The two are about as close as sisters can be. Antonia is incredibly close to her older sister and even shares a secret language with her.

In a show of sisterly support, Antonia and her three youngest children moved in with Nicole and her daughters, Sunday and Faith, while Nicole was filming Nine Perfect Strangers in Australia.

Nicole showed up for Antonia in her own way when her sister split from Angus in 2007, opting to move back to Australia temporarily to look after the kids and help Antonia through her divorce.

Did Nicole Kidman have a brother?

Nicole does not have a brother. She has one younger sister, Antonia Kidman—that is the full extent of her immediate sibling unit.

Antonia Kidman: career, children and personal life

Born on 14 July 1970 in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Antonia Kidman is a journalist and TV presenter and Nicole Kidman's younger sister.

Her media career began in the 1990s as a journalist for Nine Network's The Today Show and as a reporter for NBN Television. In 2010, she moved to Singapore with her husband, Craig, and continued her media career remotely before returning to school to pursue a law degree at Macquarie University in Sydney.

Antonia Kidman and Angus Hawley at the Horden Pavilion in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Peter Carrette Archive

Source: Getty Images

Antonia Kidman's children

Antonia has six children: Lucia, James, Hamish, and Sybella, whom she shares with ex-husband Angus Hawley, and Nicholas and Alexander, whom she shares with current husband Craig Marran.

Antonia married Angus Hawley in February 1996, at Monte Sant' Angelo Mercy College chapel, with Nicole and her then-husband, Tom Cruise, in attendance. In May 2007, their 11-year marriage ended. Angus sadly died of a heart attack at age 46 in April 2015.

Three years after her divorce, Antonia married her current husband, Craig Marran, in 2010, and the two became parents to two sons.

Nicole told Marie Claire Australia in 2021 that she would have loved to have more kids of her own, "but that's okay because I get to mother other children," referring to her sister's daughters and sons.

Latest news

Nicole Kidman shared a glimpse of her new Vogue Australia photoshoot with her over 11 million Instagram followers in a nine-photo carousel. The November 2026 issue of Vogue Australia is out on 2 November 2026, marking Kidman's historic 12th cover for the magazine.

After separating from Keith Urban, Kidman has reportedly received support from her sister, Antonia. According to People, an insider revealed that the family had rallied around the actress during the difficult period, saying:

Nicole's sister has been a rock, and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another.

Earlier in 2026, Kidman also shared two Instagram carousels documenting her trip to Antarctica. The once-in-a-lifetime adventure was a family affair, with Antonia joining the actress and her daughters.

Nicole Kidman arrives at the European premiere of Practical Magic 2 in central London. Photo: Doug Peters

Source: Getty Images

Net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nicole Kidman's net worth is estimated at $250 million. She built her wealth over decades as one of Hollywood's highest-paid performers. Her income streams include:

Acting fees from films including Moulin Rouge! , The Hours , Big Little Lies and Babygirl

, , and Her production company, Blossom Films

Brand ambassador deals, including Chanel

Television work including Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers on streaming platforms

FAQs

Who are Nicole Kidman's parents? Nicole's parents are Antony David Kidman, an Australian biochemist and psychologist, and Janelle Ann Kidman (née Glenny), a nursing instructor. Both were Australian citizens. What happened to Nicole Kidman's father, Antony Kidman? Antony Kidman died on 12 September 2014 in Singapore after a fall, while visiting his daughter Antonia and her children. He was 75 years old. What happened to Nicole Kidman's mother, Janelle? Janelle Ann Kidman passed away in early September 2024, aged 84. Nicole learned of her death whilst arriving at the Venice Film Festival and immediately left to be with her family. What happened to Antonia Kidman's first husband? Antonia's first husband, Angus Hawley, died of a heart attack in April 2015, aged 46, several years after their divorce was finalised in 2007. Does Nicole Kidman have a twin sister? No. Nicole has one younger sister, Antonia, who was born three years after her in 1970. They are described as "almost twins" because of their closeness, but they are not twins. How many children does Antonia Kidman have? Antonia has six children: four — Lucia, James, Hamish and Sybella — from her first marriage to Angus Hawley, and two sons — Nicholas and Alexander — with her current husband, Craig Marran. What is Nicole Kidman's ethnicity? Nicole has English, Irish and Scottish ancestry through both her Australian parents. She holds dual Australian–American citizenship and was born in Honolulu, Hawaii. Are Nicole and Antonia Kidman still close? Yes. The sisters have remained extremely close throughout their adult lives, supporting each other through bereavements, divorces and major life changes.

We also highlighted facts about Michael Reinstein, the private equity investor rumoured to be dating Nicole Kidman. The Beverly Hills businessman built his career away from the Hollywood spotlight.

His name made headlines after he was photographed with Kidman in Portofino, Italy, in July 2026. Sources say their relationship is casual, while reports suggest he has met her family.

Source: Legit.ng