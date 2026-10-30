Qatar announced a free visa-on-arrival programme covering citizens of 43 countries, valid for up to 90 days with no extension

South Africa is the only African nation on the list of eligible countries, alongside European, South American, and Asian nations

Qatar's Ministry of Interior outlined 4 specific conditions travellers must meet before they can access the visa-on-arrival

Qatar has opened its doors to citizens of 43 countries through a free visa-on-arrival programme, granting eligible travellers up to 90 days in the country at no cost, according to the Qatar Ministry of Interior.

The visa is non-extendable and covers travellers arriving for tourism purposes. South Africa is the only African country on the eligibility list, alongside nations from Europe, South America, and Asia.

Qatar mentions the conditions to apply for a visa on arrival. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Qatar: Full list of eligible countries

The 43 countries whose citizens qualify for the free visa-on-arrival include:

Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Austria Bahamas Belgium Brazil Bulgaria Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominican Republic Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Italy Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Malta Netherlands Norway Poland Portugal Romania Russia Serbia Seychelles Slovakia Slovenia South Africa South Korea Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey

For the majority of African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Egypt, Qatar's traditional visa application process through consulates and embassies remains the only available route.

Conditions Qatar requires for visa-on-arrival

Qatar's Ministry of Interior confirmed that eligible travellers must meet four conditions to obtain the visa at the border.

1. First, the traveller’s passport must carry a minimum validity of three months from the date of arrival.

2. Second, travellers must have a confirmed return ticket.

3. Third, travellers must present either a hotel reservation at any property in Qatar for the duration of their stay or a verifiable address of a friend or family member in the country.

4. Fourth, valid health insurance from an accredited insurance provider must be in place before travel.

The Ministry did not indicate an expiry date for the programme, and the visa itself is not charged upon arrival.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Qatar released a list of countries whose citizens are eligible for a 30-day joint tourist visa.

Qatar: Qualified countries for immediate tourist visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar announced its immediate tourist visa, including the four eligible nationalities and the 100 QAR fee.

The visa allows citizens of Turkey, Poland, Hungary, and Cyprus to enter Qatar on the spot, without the usual wait for standard visa processing.

Source: Legit.ng