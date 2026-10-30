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Qatar Publishes 4 Conditions Citizens of 43 Countries Must Meet Before Applying for Visa on Arrival
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Qatar Publishes 4 Conditions Citizens of 43 Countries Must Meet Before Applying for Visa on Arrival

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • Qatar announced a free visa-on-arrival programme covering citizens of 43 countries, valid for up to 90 days with no extension
  • South Africa is the only African nation on the list of eligible countries, alongside European, South American, and Asian nations
  • Qatar's Ministry of Interior outlined 4 specific conditions travellers must meet before they can access the visa-on-arrival

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Qatar has opened its doors to citizens of 43 countries through a free visa-on-arrival programme, granting eligible travellers up to 90 days in the country at no cost, according to the Qatar Ministry of Interior.

The visa is non-extendable and covers travellers arriving for tourism purposes. South Africa is the only African country on the eligibility list, alongside nations from Europe, South America, and Asia.

Qatar shares conditions for visa on arrival application
Qatar mentions the conditions to apply for a visa on arrival. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: UGC

Qatar: Full list of eligible countries

The 43 countries whose citizens qualify for the free visa-on-arrival include:

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  1. Antigua and Barbuda
  2. Argentina
  3. Armenia
  4. Austria
  5. Bahamas
  6. Belgium
  7. Brazil
  8. Bulgaria
  9. Croatia
  10. Cyprus
  11. Czech Republic
  12. Denmark
  13. Dominican Republic
  14. Estonia
  15. Finland
  16. France
  17. Germany
  18. Greece
  19. Hungary
  20. Iceland
  21. Italy
  22. Latvia
  23. Liechtenstein
  24. Lithuania
  25. Luxembourg
  26. Malaysia
  27. Malta
  28. Netherlands
  29. Norway
  30. Poland
  31. Portugal
  32. Romania
  33. Russia
  34. Serbia
  35. Seychelles
  36. Slovakia
  37. Slovenia
  38. South Africa
  39. South Korea
  40. Spain
  41. Sweden
  42. Switzerland
  43. Turkey

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For the majority of African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Egypt, Qatar's traditional visa application process through consulates and embassies remains the only available route.

Conditions Qatar requires for visa-on-arrival

Qatar's Ministry of Interior confirmed that eligible travellers must meet four conditions to obtain the visa at the border.

1. First, the traveller’s passport must carry a minimum validity of three months from the date of arrival.

2. Second, travellers must have a confirmed return ticket.

3. Third, travellers must present either a hotel reservation at any property in Qatar for the duration of their stay or a verifiable address of a friend or family member in the country.

4. Fourth, valid health insurance from an accredited insurance provider must be in place before travel.

The Ministry did not indicate an expiry date for the programme, and the visa itself is not charged upon arrival.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Qatar released a list of countries whose citizens are eligible for a 30-day joint tourist visa.

Read also

Oman announces 1 West African country on its 14-day visa-exemption list

Qatar: Qualified countries for immediate tourist visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar announced its immediate tourist visa, including the four eligible nationalities and the 100 QAR fee.

The visa allows citizens of Turkey, Poland, Hungary, and Cyprus to enter Qatar on the spot, without the usual wait for standard visa processing.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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