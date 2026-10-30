BBNaija star Phyna clashed with activist VDM during a live stream over his comment about her over Burna Boy's school project

VDM reportedly commented on a blogger's post, calling Phyna a crackhead, triggering a heated response from the reality TV star

Phyna fired back by bringing VDM's mother into the row, referencing a past bank theft allegation in a viral outburst

BBNaija star Phyna has ignited fresh drama online after launching a fierce verbal attack on activist VDM, dragging his mother into a public dispute following a comment he reportedly made about her on social media.

The reality TV personality was live on Instagram on Wednesday, 26 October 2026, where the conversation centred on Burna Boy's school project, specifically, claims that the Afrobeats superstar has yet to pay VDM the money used in building the school.

Phyna shares the reason she is dragging VDm and his family on her live stream. Photo credit@unusualphyna/@verydarkblackman/@burnboygram

Source: Instagram

VDM's comment triggers Phyna's outburst

While the stream was ongoing, Phyna noticed that VDM had commented on a blogger's post, allegedly calling her a crackhead. The remark clearly hit a nerve, and she wasted no time responding with another live stream on Thursday, October, 29, 2026.

"I smoke just substances. I don't do crack," she clarified, before turning her aim squarely at VDM's family.

Phyna calls out VDM's family members because he came for her in the comment section of a blog. Photo credit@unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

"But your mother is a thief. Your mother is a freaking thief, bro. Your mother literally go. She went to the bank to steal, bro. Whose mother is a thief? I mean, thank God my mother is not a thief, and I'm not selling my noodles for money."

Phyna went on to describe the stream as something she stumbled into casually, saying she was simply "collecting the gist" while King Mitchy was doing most of the talking, only to find herself caught in the crossfire of VDM's remarks.

Here is the Instagram video of Phyna speaking about VDM and his mother:

Fans react to Phyna vs VDM drama

The clip quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing a wave of reactions from Nigerians online:

@og_dolly_pizzle said:

"I think she can defend herself because VDM hate it when someone talk bad about his mother make this girl go ask blord"

@sa.heed263 commented:

"You see that money wey VDM no allow am scam dangote the thing Dey really pain her "

@chineduogbuzu2017 wrote:

"So you are proud you smoke only substance"

@bernardthegreat001 reacted:

"Omo no matter how me and you deh banter or play, no involve my parent, you no go like how e go end."

@donslime321 stated:

"They all want to use this guy name to trend"

@princess_starrrrrrrrrr observed:

"She's so obsessed with VDM."

@ekemini772 added:

"No be you want to steal 1 billion from Dangote because of your sister's death, if no be vdm by now what else could have happened to you"

BBNaija's Phyna drags Etinosa for calling her out

Legit.ng reported that BBNaija winner Phyna publicly called out actress Etinosa Idemudia during a live stream over a video she allegedly dragged her name into a controversy without any justification.

The reality star accused Etinosa of using her name in a movie that had reportedly garnered over two million views, while also allegedly insulting her in the comment section.

Reacting to the development, Phyna made it clear that Izzy Ogbeide is someone she considers family and would not sit back while anyone dragged her into their disagreement. She expressed her displeasure over being brought into the matter, insisting that she had no intention of remaining silent after her name was allegedly mentioned.

Source: Legit.ng