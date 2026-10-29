Former APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje paid Rochas Okorocha a congratulatory visit after a Federal High Court ruling in Abuja

The Federal High Court in Abuja ordered INEC to recognise Okorocha as the rightful APC candidate for the Imo West senatorial district

Governor Hope Uzodimma was sacked as the Imo West APC senatorial candidate following the court's judgment

Former All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje visited former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha on Wednesday to congratulate him after a Federal High Court in Abuja ruled in his favour, removing Governor Hope Uzodimma as the APC senatorial candidate for Imo West.

Ganduje said he was excited when he heard the news of the judgment, describing the court's decision as a reason for celebration.

Abdullahi Ganduje celebrates Rochas Okorocha as court declares him APC senatorial candidate against Governor Hope Uzodimma Photo credit: @Hope_Uzodimma1

Source: Twitter

Court orders INEC to recognise Okorocha

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja sacked Uzodimma as the APC's candidate for the Imo West senatorial district and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish Okorocha's name as the legitimate candidate for the seat.

The ruling represents a significant legal victory for Okorocha, who had challenged Uzodimma's candidacy for the senatorial position. The court's order to INEC effectively clears the path for Okorocha's name to appear on the ballot as the official APC candidate.

Ganduje's congratulatory visit

Ganduje's visit underscored the political weight of the court's decision within APC circles. The former Kano State governor, who served as the party's national chairman, made the trip to personally express his delight at the outcome of the case.

The ruling puts Uzodimma, who currently serves as Imo State Governor, on the back foot in the senatorial contest and hands Okorocha a commanding position ahead of any forthcoming electoral process for the Imo West seat.

See Ganduje's video on X here:

Okorocha drags Uzodimma, APC to court

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rochas Okorocha filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja challenging INEC's recognition of Hope Uzodimma as APC's Imo West senatorial candidate.

Okorocha claimed he won the May 18 APC primary with 150,780 votes against Uzodimma's 102,158, but the returning officer declared Uzodimma the winner with 230,464 votes.

The case raised a constitutional question over whether Uzodimma, whose tenure as governor runs to January 2028, can legally contest the 2027 senatorial election.

Source: Legit.ng