Stella Oluwafunmiso, a Surveying and Geo-informatics graduate, swept multiple awards at the University of Ilorin's 41st convocation ceremony

She claimed best graduating student honours at both departmental and faculty levels, adding the best graduating female student title for the entire university

Stella shared her achievement on X, revealing the remarkable CGPA that earned her a clean sweep of the top academic prizes

Stella Oluwafunmiso, a Surveying and Geo-informatics graduate of the University of Ilorin, has become one of the most talked-about faces of the institution's 41st convocation after walking away with three top academic distinctions and a near-perfect CGPA.

The graduate, who shared the news on X via her handle @s_maris on October 23, 2026, announced that she had been recognised as the Best Graduating Student in the Department of Surveying and Geo-informatics, the Best Graduating Student in the Faculty of Environmental Sciences, and the Best Graduating Female Student across the entire university.

UNILORIN Surveying graduate emerges as the best in her faculty. Photo credit: @s_maris

Source: Twitter

Her cumulative grade point average stood at an extraordinary 4.95 out of 5.

Stella Oluwafunmiso's clean sweep at UNILORIN

The triple honour is a rare feat at any Nigerian university, and Stella's achievement at UNILORIN's convocation immediately caught attention online.

Her academic performance across four or more years of studying a technically demanding discipline placed her at the top of not just her department but her entire faculty, ultimately earning her the highest individual recognition available to a female student at the convocation.

Surveying and Geo-informatics is a science-based programme that blends land measurement, spatial data analysis, and geographic information systems, fields that demand both mathematical precision and consistent academic discipline.

See Stella's tweet announcing her academic feat below:

Congratulations pour in for UNILORIN fresh graduate

Fellow X users were quick to celebrate the graduating scholar online.

@aperfectwriter said:

"Congratulationssss Stella!❤️💯⚡."

@scholrstudio said:

"Congratulations on this outstanding achievement Stella. Your dedication is worth celebrating!"

@BIsaiah55118 said:

"Congratulations scholar. More land to conquer dear."

Legit.ng reported that UNILORIN had produced its first-ever graduate in Hausa and Literature.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that UNILORIN's overall best graduating student had revealed what he scored in the JAMB exam.

UNILORIN graduate earns first-class in Mathematics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UNILORIN graduate had achieved a first-class in Mathematics after 10 years of hardwork.

In a post shared on October 24, 2026, Amoo announced that he had completed his B.Sc. in Mathematical Sciences at the University of Ilorin with a grade point average of 4.87 out of 5.00, placing him firmly in First Class Honours.

He also holds an Ordinary National Diploma in Electrical/Electronics Engineering from The Polytechnic Ibadan, where he graduated with Upper Credit at 3.27 out of 4.00.

Source: Legit.ng