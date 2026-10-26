Dubai Gold District announced plans to build the world's longest walkway made entirely of 24-karat gold, set to open within two months

The announcement came alongside Dubai celebrating two Guinness World Records for the heaviest and largest handcrafted gold earrings in the world

Dubai Gold District has recorded 20% growth in wholesale gold trading offices and 15% growth in new speciality stores since the start of 2026

Dubai Gold District is set to unveil what it describes as the world's first and longest 24-karat gold walkway before the end of 2026, adding a landmark tourist attraction to one of the emirate's most prominent commercial districts.

Rashid Al Harmoudi, Senior Director of the Commercial Sector at Dubai Gold District, confirmed the plans, according to a publication by Emirates247 on October 25, 2026, saying the walkway is expected to open within two months.

Dubai unveils plan to open world's longest 24-karat gold walkway this year. Photo credit: Emirates247

Source: Getty Images

He made the announcement on the sidelines of an event celebrating two new Guinness World Records won by Dubai for the heaviest and largest handcrafted traditional gold earrings in the world, known as "Jhumkas."

"The walkway, which is scheduled to open within the next two months, will be the first of its kind and the longest in the world, and will be made of 24-karat gold," Al Harmoudi said.

Dubai Gold District's expanding tourism push

Al Harmoudi said the gold walkway is part of a broader drive to cement Dubai's reputation as a premier global destination for both tourism and gold trading.

Visitors and tourists will be able to walk along the golden path, offering what he described as a unique experience within the district.

Beyond the walkway, he also revealed plans for an exhibition aimed at becoming the largest trade event for gold and jewellery in the Middle East.

Dubai: Strong growth recorded in 2026

According to district figures, Dubai Gold District has seen a 20% rise in the number of wholesale gold trading offices that began operations there since January 2026, alongside a 15% increase in new stores specialising in gold, jewellery, precious stones, and luxury watches.

Al Harmoudi said expansion work within the district is ongoing to accommodate rising demand from companies seeking to establish a presence there.

He projected that the number of businesses relocating to the district would grow by between 10% and 20% over the coming year, supported by additional office and retail space currently in development.

Legit.ng reported that Dubai had published four categories of foreigners eligible for its 10-year Golden Visa.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Dubai had issued over a million residence permits.

Dubai's educational requirements for Green Residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dubai had shared its educational requirements for skilled foreigners seeking its Green Residency.

According to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFAD), applicants must hold a valid work contract and an active work permit in the UAE.

Beyond employment status, candidates must fall within the first, second, or third level of the occupational classification approved by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, meaning the scheme targets professionals in recognised skilled roles rather than all categories of workers.

Source: Legit.ng