Olajide Medinat announced her first class honours degree in Aquaculture and Fisheries on X, sharing photos of herself alongside her results

She described her university years as a journey that took her through academics, leadership, basketball, tutoring, and discovering technology

Her celebratory post drew warm reactions from followers who praised her achievement

Olajide Medinat has taken to X to celebrate graduating with First Class Honours in Aquaculture and Fisheries, sharing photos of herself and her results in a post that quickly drew congratulations from across her online community.

In her post, Medinat reflected on a university experience that stretched well beyond the lecture hall.

Lady bags first-class degree in aquaculture and fisheries. Photo credit: OlajideMed51407/X.

Source: Twitter

She described the years as a period of genuine transformation, one shaped by leadership roles, competitive basketball, tutoring other students, and an unexpected encounter with the world of technology.

A Journey of Growth Beyond the Classroom

Writing on X, Medinat said university had made her "more than I imagined," a phrase that captured the breadth of what she took on alongside her studies.

Rather than focusing solely on academic performance, she pursued a range of interests that appear to have defined her time in higher education just as much as the first class result itself.

"From academics to leadership, basketball, tutoring, and finding tech, university was a journey of growth, and becoming more than I imagined, I'm grateful for how far I've come and excited for what's next," she wrote.

Nigerians Celebrate Medinat's First Class

The post resonated widely, with Nigerians stepping into the comments to share in her excitement.

The Prezzie Era said:

"Congrats."

Roqeeb said:

"Congratulations. Happy for you."

Ngozi Unadike wrote:

"Congratulations Medinat. Girl, you did that!"

Garfield added:

"Ooh congrats medinat. U should see how I they smile seeing this."

Lady graduates with first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng