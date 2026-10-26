Tony Elumelu has congratulated rapper Zlatan Ibile and his wife, Davita, after their star-studded wedding ceremony in Lagos

Zlatan shared images of two white envelopes from the UBA Group founder on his Instagram Story, with each envelope accompanied by a complimentary card

Elumelu personally signed the envelopes, addressing one to Zlatan and the other to Davita with the affectionate inscription “our wife”

Billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu has reacted after Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile showed off a wedding gift he and his wife, Davita, received from him following their lavish ceremony in Lagos.

The UBA Group founder took to X on Monday, October 26, 2026, to congratulate the newlyweds, two days after their star-studded wedding on Saturday, October 24.

Zlatan Ibile shows off the wedding gift he received from Tony Elumelu. Photos: @tonyelumelu/@zlatan_ibile/IG.

Source: Instagram

Elumelu's message followed Zlatan's decision to share a glimpse of the gift on his Instagram Story, giving fans a closer look at the businessman's thoughtful gesture.

Zlatan shows off Elumelu's wedding gift

In the images shared by the rapper, the gift arrived in two separate white envelopes, each accompanied by a complimentary card from Elumelu.

What made the gesture particularly personal was the businessman's handwritten touch.

Elumelu personally signed both envelopes, writing Zlatan's name on one and addressing the other to Davita with the words “our wife”.

The inscription added a warm, personal detail to the wedding gesture, which came after the couple celebrated their union in the presence of guests at their Lagos ceremony.

What Elumelu said to Zlatan and Davita

Reacting to the wedding and the rapper's post, the billionaire expressed pride in Nigerian creatives while congratulating the couple.

“Proud of our Creatives! Congrats to @Zlatan_Ibile and Davita on your wedding,” he wrote on X.

Read Tony Elumelu's message to Zlatan Ibile here:

Reactions trail Elumelu's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@_Florencx stated:

"Sir, what is the requirement to attend your All white party as a non-celebrity with no economic capacity. I’d like to come party and see good things"

@ebukadecreator shared:

"One of my dream is to meet @TonyOElumelu before this year ends, and this is October . Anything is possible shaa"

@Promitobet noted:

"You can only catch his attention if you're putting on a good watch This man too love watches"

Tony Elumelu sends a congratulatory message to Zlatan Ibile and his wife. Photo: @zlatan_ibile/IG

Source: Instagram

Tony Elumelu gains big from Seplat deal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian investor Tony Elumelu made an estimated return of over N680bn in just five months.

This massive profit came solely from acquiring a controlling stake in Seplat Energy Plc through his company, Heirs Energies Limited.

The firm initially bought the shares from French company Maurel & Prom for $496 million before the price surged remarkably.

Source: Legit.ng