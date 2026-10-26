Adedeji Adeleke's net worth is a subject that rarely makes the front pages — and that is precisely how the man prefers it. Most estimates place Adedeji Adeleke's net worth between $700 million and $1.7 billion, though an interview Davido gave to the Nigerian newspaper Tell put the figure as high as $7.9 billion. What is not in dispute is that the CEO of Pacific Holdings Limited has built one of Nigeria's most formidable private empires — quietly, strategically, and largely out of the spotlight.

Adedeji Adeleke pictured against a blurred background. Photo: @sherrylandofficial (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Adedeji Tajudeen Adeleke was born on 6 March 1957 in Enugu State and hails from Ede, Osun State.

was born on in Enugu State and hails from Ede, Osun State. His net worth is most commonly estimated at $700 million–$1.7 billion , with one outlier figure of $7.9 billion cited by his son Davido.

, with one outlier figure of cited by his son Davido. He is the founder and CEO of Pacific Holdings Limited , a conglomerate active since 1983 across energy, logistics, real estate, and education.

, a conglomerate active since across energy, logistics, real estate, and education. His $2 billion, 1,250MW power plant in Ondo State was completed in 2025 and is awaiting connection to Nigeria's national gas grid.

in Ondo State was completed in 2025 and is awaiting connection to Nigeria's national gas grid. He is the father of Afrobeats superstar Davido and the elder brother of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Profile summary

Detail Information Full name Adedeji Tajudeen Adeleke Date of birth 6 March 1957 Place of birth Enugu State, Nigeria State of origin Ede, Osun State Nationality Nigerian Education BSc Finance & MBA, Western Kentucky University (1979); Doctorate, Pacific Columbia University (1983) Occupation Business magnate, philanthropist, educationist Key titles CEO, Pacific Holdings Limited; President, Adeleke University Spouse Dr Veronica Adeleke (died 6 March 2003) Children Adewale Adeleke, Davido, Sharon Adeleke, Ashley Coco Adeleke Siblings Late Isiaka Adeleke; Ademola Adeleke Net worth (est.) $700 million–$1.7 billion

Who is Adedeji Adeleke?

Adedeji Adeleke (born 6 March 1957) is a Nigerian billionaire business magnate, philanthropist, and educationist. Born in Enugu and raised in a prominent Yoruba family, he built his wealth through infrastructure, energy, and education.

Adeleke attended Ansar-ud-Deen Primary School in Surulere, Lagos, and later Seventh-Day Adventist Grammar School, Ede. He holds both a Bachelor of Science in Finance and a Master of Business Administration from Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

He subsequently earned a doctoral degree from Pacific Columbia University, Mills Valley, California, in 1983. Upon completing his studies, he returned to Nigeria to take part in the compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

Adedeji Adeleke's family

He was married to Dr Vero Adeleke, who died on 6 March 2003, and is the elder brother of Ademola Adeleke, the current governor of Osun State.

Top five facts about Adedeji Adeleke. Photo: @sherrylandofficial/Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

His children include David Adedeji Adeleke (known as Davido, married to Chioma Rowland), Adewale Adeleke, Sharon Adeleke, and Ashley Coco Adeleke. Adewale is married to Ekanem Kani, Sharon is married to Yomi Ademefun, and Ashley Coco is married to Caleb Adaji.

His father, Chief Raji Ayoola Adeleke, was a Nigerian politician and labour activist who served as a senator representing Old Oyo State in the 1979 parliament.

Is Adedeji Adeleke a billionaire? His net worth explained

The short answer is: almost certainly yes, though the precise figure is hard to pin down. His assets are largely private, making valuations complex — yet analysts agree he ranks among Nigeria's richest businessmen.

Multiple sources estimate his net worth between $700 million and $1.7 billion. One higher outlier — citing a Davido interview with Tell newspaper — reported a figure as high as $7.9 billion.

Davido has openly acknowledged the significant gap between his wealth and his father's fortune. During an interview in Paris, he was asked whether anyone had ever made him feel broke. Without hesitation, he replied, as reported by Punch Newspaper:

Yeah, my dad.

That humility appears to run in both directions. Davido has said he did not even know his father was rich until he was about 13, because the senior Adeleke lived so normally — a billionaire driving a Honda.

How rich is Davido's father compared to Dangote?

Aliko Dangote, Africa's wealthiest person, holds a Forbes-verified fortune of roughly $51.7 billion. Even at the upper end of cited estimates, Adedeji Adeleke's wealth sits well below that figure. However, his strategy emphasises ownership of hard assets rather than speculative ventures — a conservatism that shields the Adeleke family from market volatility.

Sources of wealth

At the heart of his empire is Pacific Holdings, a conglomerate he founded in 1983 — initially as a borehole drilling and water treatment company. Over the decades, it expanded into banking, education, civil engineering, energy, manufacturing, agriculture, logistics, gas, and real estate.

His verified income sources include:

Pacific Holdings Limited — the parent conglomerate spanning multiple industries

— the parent conglomerate spanning multiple industries Pacific Energy Company Limited — power generation (see below)

— power generation (see below) Adeleke University — private university in Ede, Osun State, founded in 2011

— private university in Ede, Osun State, founded in 2011 Real estate — properties across Nigeria, including high-value areas such as Ikoyi, Lekki, Banana Island, and Victoria Island in Lagos

— properties across Nigeria, including high-value areas such as Ikoyi, Lekki, Banana Island, and Victoria Island in Lagos Springtime Development Foundation — philanthropic arm, established in 1996

Pacific Holdings: the engine of the Adeleke fortune

Adedeji Adeleke founded and chairs Pacific Holdings, a conglomerate with interests in power generation, oil and gas, and logistics. He founded Pacific Holdings Limited in December 1983, initially establishing it as Pacific Drilling Company Limited, which specialised in geographical surveys, drilling of boreholes, and water treatment.

Pacific Holdings is reportedly the cornerstone of his financial success, with divisions like Pacific Farm Limited, Pacific Freightliners Limited, and Pacific Gas Company Limited contributing immensely to his wealth.

Pacific Energy: a $1.4 billion power giant

A valuation by Billionaires Africa estimates Pacific Energy's worth at N2.14 trillion ($1.4 billion), ranking it among the country's leading energy producers.

Operating the Omotosho Power Plant in Ondo State (336.8MW) and the Olorunsogo Power Plant in Ogun State (304MW), Pacific Energy boasts a combined installed capacity of 640.8MW — placing it ahead of Geregu Power Plc and within striking distance of Transcorp Power Plc.

Latest news: the $2 billion power plant

Adedeji Adeleke's most consequential project to date made headlines in mid-2025. He confirmed that construction had been completed on a major new power project in Ajebamidele, Ondo State — a $2 billion, 1,250-megawatt gas-fired plant that now awaits final connection to the national gas grid before it can begin operations.

The $2 billion (about N3.42 trillion) investment is projected to become the largest single power generation facility in Nigeria upon completion. The 1,250MW plant will employ over 2,000 workers.

At the 11th convocation in July 2025 of Adeleke University, he spoke candidly about the challenges involved:

The power plant is ready, I am only waiting to be connected to the gas grid to start generating power. That plant will employ over 2,000 engineers and other associated workers.

He also revealed that turbine components worth $5 million were stolen from the site by vandals, causing a one-year delay in the project's timeline.

In August 2026, his brother Ademola Adeleke was declared the winner of the Osun State gubernatorial election by INEC, securing 511,067 votes. Following the win, Governor Ademola Adeleke described his elder brother Adedeji as a key source of guidance and a father figure whose counsel continues to influence him.

In January 2026, the billionaire businessman stepped in to address a paternity controversy surrounding his son Davido, revealing that multiple DNA tests had proved the child in question was not Davido's.

Adeleke University and philanthropy

Adedeji Adeleke founded the conglomerate Pacific Holdings Limited and is the president of Adeleke University. He founded the university in 2011 in Ede, Osun State — a project that embodies his belief in institutional legacy over personal publicity.

Davido once described how his father paid Babcock University to create a music department specifically for him — a single-student inaugural class — before the singer later transferred. The story illustrates both the depth of Adedeji's pockets and the extent of his investment in his children's futures.

On the question of whether money buys happiness, Adeleke himself has said that it does not — a statement he made publicly in November 2025.

FAQs

Is Adedeji Adeleke a billionaire? Yes — estimates from multiple sources place his net worth between $700 million and $1.7 billion, with his son Davido claiming a figure as high as $7.9 billion. How rich is Davido's father? With an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion, Adedeji Adeleke is considered one of the richest people in Africa. Is Adeleke richer than Davido? Almost certainly. Davido has publicly admitted that his father makes him feel "broke" by comparison. Davido's own net worth is widely estimated at around $20 million. Does Davido's father have a private jet? Yes. Davido has shown off his family's wealth on social media, including sharing a photo of his father's 19-seater private jet to congratulate him on its acquisition. Who is the richest in the Adeleke family? Adedeji Adeleke is the family patriarch and its wealthiest member. Public estimates suggest the family's combined wealth exceeds $2 billion. What businesses does Adedeji Adeleke own? The family's main business vehicle is Pacific Holdings Limited, a conglomerate spanning energy, oil and gas, logistics, agriculture, and real estate. He also founded Adeleke University in Ede, Osun State. Meanwhile, Davido and Adewale Adeleke run independent entertainment ventures, including HKN Music, separate from the conglomerate. Who is Adedeji Adeleke's father? Chief Raji Ayoola Adeleke (born 27 December 1923) was a Nigerian politician and labour activist who represented Old Oyo State in the Senate. What is Adeleke University? Adedeji Adeleke is president of Adeleke University, a private institution he founded in Ede, Osun State, in 2011.

We also highlighted facts about King Ochacho's estimated net worth, business empire and rise from charcoal exports to real estate.

His ₦400 million mansion gift to Peller and Jarvis went viral in 2026. The businessman has also pledged to donate 75% of his property to charity on his 50th birthday.

Source: Legit.ng