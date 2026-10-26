A 42-year-old woman confirmed with the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola was flown out of Abuja early Monday morning

The patient, wife of a Swiss diplomat, departed Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in a discreet diplomatic convoy

Health authorities have identified and isolated 53 contacts linked to the confirmed Ebola case

Nigeria's index Ebola patient has been evacuated to receive further medical care abroad, as health authorities move swiftly to contain any potential spread of the disease in the country.

The patient, a 42-year-old woman diagnosed with the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola virus disease, was airlifted on Monday at approximately 6am from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. She is the wife of a Swiss diplomat.

FG announces evacuation of Ebola patient from Nigeria Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Getty Images

How Ebola patient moved out of Nigeria

An ambulance convoy transported the woman from the Abuja city centre to the airport, where diplomatic vehicles escorted the procession directly into the private jet section of the facility before she was flown out on a medical aircraft.

The evacuation comes as federal health officials intensify efforts to track down individuals who may have come into contact with the confirmed case. So far, 53 contacts have been identified and placed in isolation as part of the ongoing response.

The Bundibugyo strain is one of several species of the Ebola virus known to cause severe haemorrhagic fever in humans. It was first identified during an outbreak in Uganda's Bundibugyo district in 2007.

FG give update on lone Ebola patient in Nigeria Photo Credit: @Fmohnigeria

Source: Getty Images

Tinubu's camp replies to Atiku on Ebola fund

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC Presidential Campaign Council accused Atiku Abubakar of disrespecting the presidency by linking President Tinubu's name to Ebola in a public statement.

Spokesperson Dele Alake said the N10 billion approved in June for the Ebola emergency has not been spent, pushing back on Atiku's accountability questions.

The council urged the opposition to stop politicising the Ebola outbreak and instead support health authorities managing the crisis.

Source: Legit.ng