Breaking: Ebola Patient Evacuated Out of Nigeria as New Development Emerges
- A 42-year-old woman confirmed with the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola was flown out of Abuja early Monday morning
- The patient, wife of a Swiss diplomat, departed Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in a discreet diplomatic convoy
- Health authorities have identified and isolated 53 contacts linked to the confirmed Ebola case
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Nigeria's index Ebola patient has been evacuated to receive further medical care abroad, as health authorities move swiftly to contain any potential spread of the disease in the country.
The patient, a 42-year-old woman diagnosed with the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola virus disease, was airlifted on Monday at approximately 6am from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. She is the wife of a Swiss diplomat.
How Ebola patient moved out of Nigeria
An ambulance convoy transported the woman from the Abuja city centre to the airport, where diplomatic vehicles escorted the procession directly into the private jet section of the facility before she was flown out on a medical aircraft.
The evacuation comes as federal health officials intensify efforts to track down individuals who may have come into contact with the confirmed case. So far, 53 contacts have been identified and placed in isolation as part of the ongoing response.
The Bundibugyo strain is one of several species of the Ebola virus known to cause severe haemorrhagic fever in humans. It was first identified during an outbreak in Uganda's Bundibugyo district in 2007.
Tinubu's camp replies to Atiku on Ebola fund
Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC Presidential Campaign Council accused Atiku Abubakar of disrespecting the presidency by linking President Tinubu's name to Ebola in a public statement.
Spokesperson Dele Alake said the N10 billion approved in June for the Ebola emergency has not been spent, pushing back on Atiku's accountability questions.
The council urged the opposition to stop politicising the Ebola outbreak and instead support health authorities managing the crisis.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng