Brian Douglas Wilson, co-founder and creative force behind the Beach Boys, died on 11 June 2025 with an estimated net worth of $100 million — a figure built over six decades of songwriting, touring, and catalogue deals, yet still a fraction of what it should have been. His father's secret sale of the family publishing company robbed him of hundreds of millions in royalties. Even so, Wilson died as the wealthiest member of the Wilson family.

Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys performs onstage at the 54th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Centre. Photo: Kevin Winter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Brian Wilson died on 11 June 2025 in Beverly Hills, California, at age 82.

died on in Beverly Hills, California, at age 82. Celebrity Net Worth and Parade estimated his net worth at death at $100 million .

. In 1969 , his father, Murry, sold the Sea of Tunes publishing catalogue for just $700,000 , costing Wilson hundreds of millions in lifetime royalties.

, his father, Murry, sold the Sea of Tunes publishing catalogue for just , costing Wilson hundreds of millions in lifetime royalties. In 2021 , the Beach Boys sold a controlling interest in the band's intellectual property to Iconic Artist Group for $64 million .

, the Beach Boys sold a controlling interest in the band's intellectual property to Iconic Artist Group for . Wilson's seven children — Carnie, Wendy, Dakota, Daria, Delanie, Dylan, and Dash — are his heirs.

Profile summary

Detail Information Full name Brian Douglas Wilson Born 20 June 1942, Inglewood, California Died 11 June 2025, Beverly Hills, California (aged 82) Cause of death Respiratory arrest; sepsis and cystitis as contributing factors Nationality American Occupations Musician, singer, songwriter, record producer Years active 1961–2024 Spouses Marilyn Rovell (1964–1979); Melinda Ledbetter (1995–2024) Children 7 (Carnie, Wendy, and 5 adopted) Net worth at death $100 million (est.) Labels Capitol, Brother, Reprise, Universal

What was Brian Wilson's net worth at death?

Brian Wilson had a net worth of $100 million at the time of his death in 2025. That figure was considered surprisingly modest given his groundbreaking contributions to the music industry.

For context, Paul McCartney is worth an estimated $1.3 billion, while Bob Dylan sits closer to $500 million and Mick Jagger around $600 million.

Wilson's wealth came from several sources:

Touring revenue — decades of Beach Boys and solo tours

— decades of Beach Boys and solo tours Solo catalogue royalties — 12 solo studio albums and their licensing income

— 12 solo studio albums and their licensing income Catalogue sale proceeds — a lawsuit settlement and subsequent catalogue deals

— a lawsuit settlement and subsequent catalogue deals Band IP sale — the Beach Boys' 2021 intellectual property transaction

The catalogue deals that shaped his fortune

In 2021, Brian sold his songwriting rights related to his solo work and later Beach Boys compositions to Universal Music in a deal worth more than $50 million.

Top five facts about Brian Wilson. Photo: Harry Langdon (modified by author)

Source: Original

That same year, the surviving band members sold a controlling interest in the band's intellectual property—including master recordings, a portion of their publishing, the Beach Boys brand, and memorabilia—to Iconic Artist Group for $64 million. IAG was a brand development and marketing company run by music industry magnate Irving Azoff.

Why Brian Wilson's net worth was lower than it should have been

Wilson's net worth should have been far higher, but in 1969, his father, Murry, sold the publishing company they co-owned, Sea of Tunes, which controlled the rights to most of Brian's biggest hits, to Irving Music (an A&M Records affiliate) for just $700,000.

Brian and his father, Murry, formed Sea of Tunes in 1962 to control the music Brian and his brothers created. Brian owned 90% of Sea of Tunes; Murry owned the remaining 10%.

Sea of Tunes owned the rights to dozens of Brian's masterpieces, including California Girls, Don't Worry Baby, Surfin' U.S.A., and God Only Knows.

Musician Brian Wilson performs at Roadside Attraction's "Love and Mercy" DVD. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Although $700,000 was worth about $5 million in today's dollars, those rights would grow to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars in the decades that followed. As published by Celebrity Net Worth:

Brian Wilson's catalog should arguably be just as valuable [as Bob Dylan's $400 million deal]. Unfortunately, Brian's catalog was sold — without his knowledge or permission — for $700,000.

Brian ultimately sued his father's estate and Irving Music/A&M Records, claiming Murry didn't consent. He sought $100 million; the case settled out of court, and Brian reportedly received $25 million in damages.

Unlike many of his contemporaries, Wilson didn't earn passive income from profits on his early songs. Much of his fortune came from his extensive tours and his prolific solo career.

Who inherited Brian Wilson's estate?

After Wilson's wife Melinda died in January 2024 and the family announced he was suffering from a major neurocognitive disorder, a conservatorship was established. The judge stipulated that his seven children be consulted about major medical decisions.

Photographer Harry Langdon (seated) poses for a portrait with the Beach Boys. Photo: Harry Langdon

Source: Getty Images

Brian and Melinda had adopted five children together: Dakota, Daria, Delanie, Dylan, and Dash. Melinda died in January 2024 at age 77.

Wilson also had two biological daughters — Carnie, born in 1968, and Wendy, born in 1969 — from his first marriage to Marilyn Rovell. Carnie and Wendy are well known in their own right as two-thirds of the Wilson Phillips group.

No public will has been released, and the precise terms of Brian Wilson's estimated $100 million estate remain undisclosed. In its report on Wilson's death, Rolling Stone shared the Wilson family's statement:

We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away. We are at a loss for words right now.

Which Wilson brother was richest?

Brian's brothers, Dennis Wilson and Carl Wilson, co-founded the Beach Boys with him. Both predeceased Brian — Carl died in 1998 — making a direct net worth comparison historical rather than current.

Brian Wilson poses for a portrait at the Cropredy Convention at Fairport Convention. Photo: Steve Thorne

Source: Getty Images

Al Jardine, a co-founder, rhythm guitarist, and vocalist, has an estimated net worth of around $20 million. Among the original members who have passed, Carl Wilson, the lead guitarist and vocalist who died in 1998, had an estimated net worth that was significantly lower than Brian's.

Brian's cousin Mike Love — often considered alongside the Wilson brothers in this context — carried a separate financial legacy. Mike Love has an estimated net worth of $80 million in 2025. After a well-publicised legal battle with Brian Wilson, Love was awarded $13 million in royalties and co-writing credit for 35 iconic Beach Boys songs by the mid-1990s.

By all available estimates, Brian Wilson was the richest member of the Wilson family at the time of his death, with his $100 million fortune exceeding Love's $80 million.

Brian Wilson's legacy and final years

Wilson, along with the Beach Boys, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. He was also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2000.

Brian Wilson attends his book signing for 'I Am Brian Wilson'. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Source: Getty Images

From 1962 to 1966, the Beach Boys racked up 10 top-10 hits and seven more top-40 chart entries for Capitol Records, most of them written or co-written and produced by Wilson.

Wilson's final album with the Beach Boys, That's Why God Made the Radio, was released in 2012, coinciding with the band's 50th anniversary. His most recent solo studio album, At My Piano, released in November 2021, features solo piano versions of many classic Beach Boys songs.

His final touring appearance was a joint performance with the band Chicago in July 2022, after which his management announced the cancellation of his remaining tour dates for then-undisclosed health reasons.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Wilson's death certificate listed respiratory arrest as his primary cause of death, with sepsis and cystitis as contributing factors. It also documented obstructive sleep apnoea, chronic kidney disease, chronic respiratory failure and a neurodegenerative disorder.

In a tribute published by the Los Angeles Times on 11 June 2025, the Beach Boys honoured Wilson's musical legacy:

The world mourns a genius today, and we grieve for the loss of our cousin, our friend, and our partner in a great musical adventure. Brian Wilson wasn't just the heart of the Beach Boys — he was the soul of our sound.

Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys attends Meet the Filmmaker: "Love and Mercy". Photo: Mark Sagliocco

Source: Getty Images

Latest news

Brian Wilson's death on 11 June 2025 prompted an international outpouring of tributes. Two weeks after his passing, the Los Angeles County Department of Health released his death certificate, confirming respiratory arrest as the primary cause of death.

His family signed off their announcement with the phrase "Love & Mercy" — the name of a 2014 film dramatisation of his life story.

Wilson released 12 solo studio albums during his lifetime, plus over two dozen studio albums with the Beach Boys. He was also the subject of three authorised documentaries, including Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road (2021).

His estate, reported at $100 million, remains the subject of ongoing discussion as his seven heirs navigate what comes next for one of music's most storied financial legacies.

Brian Wilson attends his book signing for "I Am Brian Wilson: A Memoir". Photo: Tara Ziemba

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

What was Brian Wilson's net worth when he died? Brian Wilson's net worth at the time of his June 2025 death was estimated at $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth and Parade. Why wasn't Brian Wilson richer? In 1969, his father, Murray Wilson, secretly sold their publishing company, Sea of Tunes, for just $700,000, stripping Brian of hundreds of millions in future royalties from his greatest hits. Who inherited Brian Wilson's estate? No public will has been released. His seven children — Carnie, Wendy, Dakota, Daria, Delanie, Dylan, and Dash — are his surviving heirs, and they were already consulted on major decisions under his conservatorship. Which Wilson brother was the richest? Brian Wilson was the wealthiest Wilson brother when he died. His brothers Dennis and Carl both died before him, and Brian's $100 million estate exceeded cousin Mike Love's estimated $80 million net worth. How much did the Beach Boys sell their catalogue for? In 2021, the surviving members sold a controlling interest in the band's intellectual property to Iconic Artist Group for $64 million. Brian separately sold his solo and later-era songwriting rights to Universal Music for over $50 million. What did Brian Wilson's father do with Sea of Tunes? Murry Wilson sold the Sea of Tunes publishing catalogue to Irving Alamo Music in 1969 for $700,000 without Brian's knowledge or consent. The catalogue later generated more than $100 million in royalties. How did Brian Wilson earn most of his money? Wilson earned most of his fortune from touring revenue, his 12 solo studio albums, licensing deals, a $25 million out-of-court lawsuit settlement, and two major catalogue sales in 2021. How old was Brian Wilson when he died? Brian Wilson died on 11 June 2025, aged 82, just days before his 83rd birthday on 20 June.

Brian Wilson's estimated $100 million net worth reflected decades of musical innovation, touring, and catalogue deals, despite the royalties he lost after selling Sea of Tunes. His legacy lives on through the Beach Boys' timeless hits, his solo recordings and the generations of musicians he inspired. Although his estate's final distribution remains unclear, Wilson's influence on popular music is immeasurable.

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Source: Legit.ng