Elijah Adeniji graduated as the Overall Best Graduating Student in the Faculty of Life Sciences at the University of Ilorin with a 4.85/5.00 CGPA

Beyond academics, Adeniji co-founded FaceTrust AI, an AI-powered biometric identity verification company, while still a student

The Biochemistry graduate earned five scholarships across prestigious programmes, including three from Stanford's AI in Medicine centre

Elijah Adeniji, a Biochemistry graduate of the University of Ilorin, was announced as the Overall Best Graduating Student in the Faculty of Life Sciences at the institution's 41st Convocation ceremony, finishing with a CGPA of 4.85 out of 5.00.

Adeniji shared the news on LinkedIn in October 2026, describing the four-year journey as one defined not by smooth sailing but by showing up consistently, especially when motivation ran dry.

UNILORIN graduate who won 5 scholarships emerges best in faculty, shares CGPA. Photo: LinkedIn/ Elijah Adeniji

Source: UGC

UNILORIN biochemistry graduate bags first-class

In addition to topping his faculty, he also claimed the title of Overall Best Graduating Student in the Department of Biochemistry and was named Scholar of the Year by the Nigerian Society of Biochemistry Students, Unilorin Chapter.

His achievements stretched well beyond the lecture hall. He secured five scholarships during his undergraduate years, including three from the Stanford Center for Artificial Intelligence in Medicine and Imaging (AIMI) Symposium and two from Project 1% for Africa under the World Intellectual Property Organization. He also received a Student Venture Capital Grant from Nigeria's Federal Ministry of Education.

On the competition front, Adeniji finished as first runner-up at the Unilever x UNICEF FUCAP career seminar pitch challenge and reached the finals of the United States Artificial Intelligence Institute Global AI Hackathon 2026.

UNILORIN biochemistry graduate involved in AI innovation

While pursuing his degree, Adeniji discovered a passion for technology that eventually led him to co-found FaceTrust AI, an AI-powered biometric identity verification company. He credited the pivot to a curiosity that grew alongside his scientific training, rather than replacing it.

Reflecting on what excellence actually looked like in practice, he wrote: "it is studying when you are tired... it is choosing discipline when motivation is nowhere to be found."

He also paid tribute to his final-year supervisors, Musa Oyewole Salawu and Sikemi Adejoke Omar, whose mentorship he described as central to his achievements.

Adeniji closed his LinkedIn post with an encouraging note for anyone who has ever felt held back by their circumstances: "your starting point does not have to determine your destination."

Reactions to UNILORIN biochemistry graduate's CGPA

His announcement drew warm responses from fellow LinkedIn users.

Blessing Ruth Oladeji said:

"University taught me personal determination because when you lose your motivation then your personal determination will drive you. Congratulations Scholar."

Aishat Afunlehin said:

"Congratulations, scholar 🎉🎉🎉 You are such an inspiration to everyone out there."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng