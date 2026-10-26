OAU Releases 2026/2027 Academic Calendar, Names Dates for Registration, Lectures
- OAU management released a detailed schedule for the commencement of the 2026/2027 academic session
- Newly admitted students are expected to resume on November 1, 2026, with online registration opening the following day
- Returning undergraduate students have a separate resumption date, with lectures beginning on November 16, 2026
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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
Ile-Ife, Osun State - The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, has released a schedule of activities to guide both fresh and returning students ahead of the 2026/2027 academic session.
Public Relations Officer Abiodun Olarewaju said newly admitted students are to arrive on campus on Sunday, November 1, 2026, with online registration beginning the next day, Monday, November 2, 2026.
As reported by The Punch, Olarewaju disclosed the details in a statement obtained in Osogbo on Monday, October 26, 2026.
Orientation and ICT training for fresh students
Following resumption, an orientation programme will run from Monday, November 2, to Friday, November 6, 2026.
The programme is designed to introduce incoming students to the university's academic environment, regulations, traditions, and expectations, helping them make a smooth transition into university life.
A week after orientation, fresh students will undergo ICT training from Monday, November 9, to Friday, November 13, 2026.
The training aims to build their digital skills and acquaint them with the technology platforms and facilities they will use throughout their studies.
Returning undergraduate students are expected back on campus on Sunday, November 15, 2026, one day before lectures formally begin on Monday, November 16.
Vice-Chancellor urges students to comply with schedule
The university's Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Simeon Bamire, welcomed all students and reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining an environment that supports teaching, learning, research, and character development, consistent with OAU's academic tradition.
He wished students a safe return and a productive session.
Management called on both fresh and returning students to follow the announced schedule to allow for a smooth start to the academic year.
Parents, guardians, and other stakeholders were also encouraged to give students the support they need during this period.
OAU student union VP celebrates sign-out in native attire
Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Iyanuoluwa Falade, the vice president of the Obafemi Awolowo University Student Union, marked her sign-out on August 30, 2026.
She shared a post on X the night before her sign-out, expressing excitement about the milestone ahead Photos from her.
Thanksgiving service showing her in native attire caught attention and stirred reactions on X.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo, and brings over eight years of professional media experience to his role. He has spent his career refining his craft at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria. In 2024, he earned a certification in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached at adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng