OAU management released a detailed schedule for the commencement of the 2026/2027 academic session

Newly admitted students are expected to resume on November 1, 2026, with online registration opening the following day

Returning undergraduate students have a separate resumption date, with lectures beginning on November 16, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Ile-Ife, Osun State - The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, has released a schedule of activities to guide both fresh and returning students ahead of the 2026/2027 academic session.

Public Relations Officer Abiodun Olarewaju said newly admitted students are to arrive on campus on Sunday, November 1, 2026, with online registration beginning the next day, Monday, November 2, 2026.

Fresh OAU students to resume on November 1, 2026, as university sets dates for orientation and ICT training. Photo credit: Obafemi Awolowo University

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, Olarewaju disclosed the details in a statement obtained in Osogbo on Monday, October 26, 2026.

Orientation and ICT training for fresh students

Following resumption, an orientation programme will run from Monday, November 2, to Friday, November 6, 2026.

The programme is designed to introduce incoming students to the university's academic environment, regulations, traditions, and expectations, helping them make a smooth transition into university life.

A week after orientation, fresh students will undergo ICT training from Monday, November 9, to Friday, November 13, 2026.

The training aims to build their digital skills and acquaint them with the technology platforms and facilities they will use throughout their studies.

Returning undergraduate students are expected back on campus on Sunday, November 15, 2026, one day before lectures formally begin on Monday, November 16.

Vice-Chancellor urges students to comply with schedule

The university's Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Simeon Bamire, welcomed all students and reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining an environment that supports teaching, learning, research, and character development, consistent with OAU's academic tradition.

He wished students a safe return and a productive session.

Management called on both fresh and returning students to follow the announced schedule to allow for a smooth start to the academic year.

Parents, guardians, and other stakeholders were also encouraged to give students the support they need during this period.

OAU freshers resume November 1; returning students follow on November 15, 2026.

Source: Original

OAU student union VP celebrates sign-out in native attire

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Iyanuoluwa Falade, the vice president of the Obafemi Awolowo University Student Union, marked her sign-out on August 30, 2026.

She shared a post on X the night before her sign-out, expressing excitement about the milestone ahead Photos from her.

Thanksgiving service showing her in native attire caught attention and stirred reactions on X.

Source: Legit.ng