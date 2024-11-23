Wizkid's latest album Morayo has continued to make the news since its release on Friday, November 22

It recorded 12.12 million streams on its first day of release on Spotify Nigeria, making it the biggest opening day for an album in history

Many fans of the Kese crooner were excited for him and shared their contributions to the success of the album

Grammy award-winning singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, has given his fans something to brag about as his sixth studio album Morayo broke a record on Spotify Nigeria.

The album got 12.12 million streams on its first day of release and it is the highest so far on the steaming platform.

Afrobeats singer Ahmed Ololade aka Asake's album Lungu Boy was the closest to Morayo with 5.88 million streams on its first day of release. David Adeleke aka Davido's album Timeless had N4.91 million streams on its first day on Spotify Nigeria.

Some fans of the Kese hitmaker said that they streamed Morayo multiple times on the first day of its release and noted that no one comes close to the 34-year-old singer.

See the streams of Wizkid's album Morayo below:

See the list of the album streams on Spotify Nigeria below:

Reactions as Wizkid's Morayo breaks Spotify's record

Check out the reactions to the Spotify Nigeria record Wizkid's album Morayo broke below:

@LawrencetrendZ:

"Who drag Spotify Nigeria with am?"

@bbadboy22:

"Ee pass any album in Nigeria first day stream. And dem never add global stream join o."

@DfreshFresh1:

"Na only Spotify Nigeria dem sabi. Local champions."

@lifeofolaa:

"Werey u fit spend No 1 for UK but not get this record breaking."

@IAMSAD1Q

"2nd streams shall be half of this 12 million. Wait for it."

@GloriaTunechi:

"12 million is already there, make your papa come break am na, nothing go remove am."

@IAMSAD1Q:

"Sorry no cry. No be fight. Wizkid na baba, numbers don't lie."

@EkeneOsai

"Only me get 1 million."

Wizkid's fan cooks his phone streaming Morayo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a fan of Wizkid hailed the singer's musical prowess and noted that he did excellently well with his latest album Morayo.

He shared the track on his phone, showing how Wizkid 'cooked' with all the songs, and he did an experiment with some cooking ingredients.

The fan placed his phone in a pot, added water and some seasoning to it, and allowed the water-resistant phone to 'cook'.

