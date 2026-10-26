Ibrahim Mubarak Imam studied Fisheries at university and graduated with a First Class degree before winning a Commonwealth Distance Learning Scholarship seven months later

After completing his NYSC, Ibrahim secured a second fully funded scholarship covering visa, flight, tuition, stipend, health insurance, and accommodation to study in Malaysia

Ibrahim used his story to challenge the stigma around studying Fisheries in Nigeria, encouraging students in the course to explore opportunities in aquatic and marine sustainability

Ibrahim Mubarak Imam, a Nigerian Fisheries graduate, is making waves on social media after sharing how his dedication to an often-underestimated course opened doors to two major scholarships, including a fully funded opportunity to study in Malaysia.

In a post on X, Ibrahim recounted his journey from graduation to international study, challenging the widespread assumption that Fisheries graduates have limited prospects beyond selling fish.

Man inspires Fisheries students to explore opportunities. Photo credit: Ibrahim Mubarak/X.

Source: Twitter

From First Class to Commonwealth Scholarship

Ibrahim graduated from university with a First Class degree in Fisheries, a result that set the tone for what followed.

Within seven months of finishing his degree, he won a Commonwealth Distance Learning Scholarship, an achievement that gave early proof of the value his course held.

The momentum did not stop there. After completing the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme, he secured a second scholarship, this one entirely covering his visa application, flight tickets, tuition fees, monthly stipend, health insurance, and accommodation for postgraduate study in Malaysia.

Ibrahim's Message to Fisheries Students

Rather than keep his story private, Ibrahim chose to share it as a direct response to the stigma students in science-based agricultural courses frequently face in Nigeria.

He urged fellow Fisheries students and graduates to take their discipline seriously and look beyond the obvious career paths.

"If you are a Fisheries student or graduate, do it well and explore hidden opportunities in aquatic or marine sustainability. Not all Fisheries graduates go dey sell catfish. No let anybody look down on your course," he said.

The post sparked a conversation online, with many Nigerians sharing their own experiences with undervalued degrees.

Nigerians React to Ibrahim's Story

Nigerians reacted with congratulatory messages in the comments section.

Kez said:

"Funny thing is that even people.into catfish business are millionaires. Everyone should just pick a path and dive into it with passion."

Abi Jibrin said:

"You see that faculty of agric??? Na dem get opportunities pass. The opportunities I've gotten so far with my animal science degree."

Farida said:

"Don’t mind them, i’m a biology major and one of the area of biology that interests me the most is fisheries, hydrobiology and aquaculture."

See the post below:

Lady graduates with first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Abbieolowo announced her graduation on social media, revealing she is the first person in her family to ever attend school.

The Nigerian lady studied BSc Physics and graduated with a First-Class Honours degree from her university.

Source: Legit.ng