Hon. Olaide Muhammed, representing Irepo/Orelope/Olorunsogo Federal Constituency, spoke at a Lagos book launch on October 24

Muhammed pushed back against claims that the 10th National Assembly was a rubber-stamp legislature under President Tinubu

Panellists at the event discussed leadership, security, AI, and civic engagement as pathways to Nigeria's national development

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos State - A federal lawmaker has defended the relationship between the National Assembly and the executive arm of government, saying a cordial legislature should not be mistaken for a weak one.

Hon. Prince Olaide Lateef Muhammed, who represents the Irepo/Orelope/Olorunsogo Federal Constituency in Oyo State, made the remarks on Saturday, October 24, in Lagos, at the public presentation of *Nigeria Is Ours: A Compendium of Public Interest Reporting*, a book written by Kishi, Oyo State-born journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf. The event was attended by Legit.ng.

Federal lawmaker Olaide Muhammed speaks on the role of the National Assembly and insists that it should not be a battlefield. Photo credit: Kole Shittu

Source: Facebook

Muhammed, vice chairman of the House Committee on Pensions and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), rejected the widely held view that the 10th National Assembly was a rubber-stamp body answerable to President Bola Tinubu's administration.

"The truth is that legislative arm should not be a battlefield. So, it doesn't mean that because we are peaceful and that we are cordial with the executive that we are rubber stamp," he said. "We have already passed so many important and critical legislations since June 2023, and if that is what we can be achieving with that kind of understanding, then the country is on the right path."

He described Tinubu as a visionary leader and expressed confidence in the administration's Renewed Hope Agenda, arguing that the president's policies were pointing Nigeria towards growth.

Education, security and civic duty on the agenda

The book launch also hosted a National Development Conversation, where panellists examined the theme "Reimagining Leadership, Citizenship and Security for National Development."

Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi, chairman of MIMS Educational Resources Limited, delivered the welcome address and called on Nigerians to invest in young people through quality education and mentorship. He recounted how he guided a secondary school student who had nearly dropped out due to financial hardship; that student later graduated, found employment and attended the event as a volunteer.

"When you invest in one young Nigerian, you secure the future of the entire nation," Ogungbayi said. He also challenged students present not to wait before contributing to the country's progress: "Do not wait till you are 40 to start building Nigeria. Start now."

Researcher and journalist James Ojo, drawing on his work published in the International Journal of Sub-Saharan African Research, warned that despite loud online agitation for good governance, offline political involvement among Nigerian youths remained low. He urged the media to close that gap by spotlighting civic duties and promoting issue-based conversations.

Timothy Avele, CEO of Agent X Security Group, introduced Panic-X, a free mobile safety tool offering real-time GPS sharing and emergency response features, as a practical response to Nigeria's kidnap-for-ransom crisis.

AI expert Salisu Ibrahim, author of *How AI Can Enhance, Not Replace Our Works*, praised Nigerian newsrooms for building tools such as Dubawa Chatbot, ChatJourno and SparkAI to fight misinformation during elections, adding that local tech firms were developing AI solutions suited to Nigerian market conditions rather than simply copying Western models.

The event drew media professionals, academics, students and public affairs commentators.

Source: Legit.ng