A Nigerian lady identified as Ribaaku on X described late Nollywood actor Francis Duru as her senior friend and one of the happiest people she had ever met

Ribaaku recounted that Francis Duru helped her with her PhD thesis and provided contacts to support her research process

She noted that the actor was visibly changed after the death of his son and was deeply saddened by how his life ended

A Nigerian lady known as Ribaaku on X has paid a heartfelt tribute to late Nollywood actor Francis Duru, painting a portrait of a man whose warmth touched everyone around him, but who was never quite the same after losing his son.

Ribaaku, who described herself as a close acquaintance, shared her grief publicly following news of the actor's passing, and her words have since resonated with many who knew or admired the late star.

Female friend of late Francis Duru speaks. Photo credit: Ribaaku, Francis Duru/X.

Source: Twitter

Francis Duru the Man Behind the Screen

In her post, Ribaaku described Francis Duru as one of the most genuinely joyful people she had ever encountered, lively, humble, and effortlessly brilliant.

She recalled that every moment spent in his company left her with something new to reflect on, whether a lesson, a laugh, or a useful connection.

Her tribute went beyond general praise. She shared that Duru had personally assisted her with her PhD thesis, freely offering contacts that helped move her academic work forward.

It was the kind of generosity, she wrote, that defined how he showed up for the people in his life.

"He was my senior friend, and one of the happiest people you could meet: lively, humble, easygoing and brilliant. You always left his company having learned something, and he was ready to help at every turn," Ribaaku wrote.

A Grief He Could Not Shake

The tone of her tribute shifted when she addressed the loss Duru himself had suffered.

She said the death of his son marked a turning point from which the actor never truly recovered, and that those who knew him could see the change clearly.

"After his son passed, he was never the same. Seeing how it all ended is deeply saddening," she said.

She closed her tribute with a farewell and a prayer, asking God to bring comfort to his family and loved ones during what she described as a painful time.

The post drew attention online, with many users expressing their own grief and sharing memories of the actor, whose work in Nollywood left a lasting impression on Nigerian cinema.

See the post below:

Lady mourns school friend who died in 2024

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady came under fire after posting a screenshot of her Facebook chat with her secondary school friend who passed away in 2024.

The lady, who acted as a bridesmaid for her deceased friend when she wedded in 2021, recounted their friendship journey.

Source: Legit.ng