Titiloye Caleb, a University of Ilorin agriculture graduate, opened up about a six-year journey that began with a failed JAMB attempt in 2018

The Unilorin student initially had no ambition to graduate with a first class but embraced the challenge after it presented itself mid-programme

Caleb, who came from a humble background, shared three life lessons from his experience that have resonated with many online

Titiloye Caleb, a University of Ilorin graduate, has taken to LinkedIn to celebrate completing his Bachelor of Agriculture degree with a final CGPA of 4.54, capping a journey that stretched across six years and included academic setbacks, financial constraints, and a global pandemic.

Writing in October 2026, Caleb described coming from a humble background where even securing the resources to pursue a university education was a challenge. His first JAMB attempt in 2018 was unsuccessful, forcing him to wait another year before trying again.

UNILORIN first-class graduate shares UTME score he used to gain admission. Photo: LinkedIn/ Titiloye Caleb

Source: UGC

From JAMB Setback to University Admission

In 2019, he sat the examination again and scored 218, choosing the University of Ilorin as his institution of choice. Just as the path appeared to be clearing, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the admission process, delaying his entry into the university further. Despite those hurdles, he eventually received his admission and began the programme.

Caleb admitted that graduating with a first class was not part of his original plan when he enrolled. It was only mid-way through the programme that the goal took shape, and he committed to it fully. The journey, he said, brought sleepless nights, exhaustion, and stretches where motivation was difficult to find.

"When I started, graduating with a first-class degree was not necessarily my goal. However, somewhere along the line, the challenge came, and I embraced it," he wrote.

Three Lessons From a Six-Year Journey

Reflecting on what the experience taught him, Caleb shared three lessons directed at anyone navigating similar seasons of waiting and uncertainty.

His first lesson was that delay is not denial, urging people to keep hoping and moving forward regardless of how long the wait feels. His second was to take personal responsibility, noting that showing up consistently matters even when no one is watching or cheering. His third was to pursue one's God-given dreams without allowing difficult beginnings or setbacks to define what is possible.

Caleb closed his LinkedIn post by expressing gratitude to his parents and all those whose prayers and sacrifices supported him through the years. Looking ahead, he said he is actively seeking scholarship opportunities and postgraduate studies that will allow him to deepen his expertise in agriculture and create broader impact.

He wrote:

"This is not the end, but the beginning of another chapter filled with possibilities."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng