Sue Aikens' bio: net worth, husband, weight loss, Life Below Zero

Sue Aikens is a popular TV personality, producer, and entrepreneur. She is the lead cast of Life Below Zero, a National Geographic Channel documentary TV show that captures her life in the wild. Aikens has a huge fan base across the globe, which appreciates her adventurous spirit.

The renowned TV personality is undoubtedly an inspiring character. Her extraordinary survival skills, perseverance, determination, and courage, displayed in the Alaskan jungle, always inspire many. She has faced attacks by wild animals and the harshest weather conditions, none of which has deterred her from her adventurous pursuits.

Sue Aikens' profile summary

Name Sue Aikens Date of birth July 1, 1963 Zodiac sign Cancer Age 58 (as of June 2022) Birthplace Chicago, Illinois, United States Residence Alaska, United States Career Television personality and entrepreneur Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Marital status Widowed Relationship status Dating Partner Michael G. Heinrich Children 2 Net worth $500, 000 Height 5 feet 5 inches Weight 77 kg (169 pounds) Hair colour Grey Eye colour Brown Instagram @sueaikens Facebook Susan Aikens/Life Below Zero Twitter @SueAikens

How old is Sue Aikens?

Susan Aikens' age is 58 years as of June 2022. She was born on July 1, 1963, at Holy Family Hospital, Mount Prospect, Illinois. She might be her parents' only child since she never publicly talks about siblings.

How did Sue Aikens end up in Alaska?

Sue Aikens' parents (whose identities are unknown) separated between the late 1960s and early 1970s. The last place they lived was Palatine, Illinois, before she began moving from place to place.

While on The Ellen Show, Sue revealed how her mother took her to Alaska at around age 12 after parting ways with her dad. Later, Sue learnt how to survive when her mum withdrew from her life.

An old Alaskan sourdough taught her how to hunt using a rifle. She attended an accelerated learning program at Lowell Whiteman School and completed high school at age 13.

Career history

Sue has a successful career on TV and is a darling of millions who love her shows. She has been gracing the screens as a reality show host for around a decade. Besides Life Below Zero, Sue Aikens has appeared in these adventurous TV shows:

The Joe Rogan Experience (2009)

(2009) Sarah Palin's Alaska (2010)

(2010) Flying Wild Alaska (2011)

(2011) Fox and Friends (2014)

About Life Below Zero

Sue became a TV star when people approached her to start a show. The National Geographic Channel's Life Below Zero show has made her famous since its debut on May 19, 2013.

Life Below Zero has 18 seasons as of June 2022 and has won 5 Primetime Emmys. It centres on how people survive Alaska's freezing and harsh weather conditions and their daily and seasonal activities. The show features families and individuals, including subsistence hunters.

Sue Aikens' Life Below Zero has a massive fan base. Get the show's latest updates on its Twitter handle, @Life Below ZeroTV.

Is Sue Aikens leaving Life Below Zero?

Sue Aikens filed a lawsuit against the Life Below Zero producers in February 2017, claiming her contract with the BBC gave her emotional stress and endangered her life by making her film in hazardous scenes. However, Sue is yet to leave the show.

How much does Sue Aikens make per episode?

Sue Aikens' net worth is $500,000, and she makes about $4,500 per episode. Her impressive wage rate makes her one of the highest-paid stars of the Life Below Zero show.

Sue Aikens' personal life

Sue's first husband died of brain cancer, and she was married for 17 years to her second husband. They split before he died in 2004. Their two adult children have families.

Is Sue Aikens' husband Michael Heinrich?

Sue Aikens and Michael Heinrich are in a long-distance relationship. He is a New York native and works as a journeyman electrician in Flushing, New York.

Where is Sue Aikens now in 2022?

She lives in a remote area of Alaska, almost 200 miles north of the Arctic Circle, while her boyfriend lives in New York.

What does Sue Aikens do for a living?

She runs her Kavik River Camp and films the Life Below Zero show in Alaska.

How did Sue Aikens lose weight?

Sue Aikens shed around 75 pounds (34 kg) in 2020. As a result, fans assumed she underwent surgery to achieve significant weight loss.

Did Sue Aikens have surgery?

Sue revealed that she committed to a healthier lifestyle in October 2018 after a series of injuries in the past. She got tears around her hips during a 2007 bear attack.

She wanted parts of her body to heal to get in shape. As a result, Aikens resorted to exercises to lose excess weight. The reality TV star also had spinal surgery during the COVID 19 pandemic.

How did Sue Aikens die?

Sue is alive. She was at an isolated Kavik plane refuelling station when a bear attacked her. As a result, Sue's sustained bit marks on her skull and hips came out of their sockets.

What happened to Sue on Life Below Zero?

The reality TV star was found ten days after the attack. She lay in her cabin treating her wounds and went back to kill the bear before medical aid arrived. The near-death experience shows her incredible strength and courage.

Is Sue still at Kavik?

Kavik River Camp is not Sue's vacation destination but her home throughout the year.

Sue Aiken is a hardworking reality TV star who has a proven track record of success in her career. Despite the challenges she faced as a child, she beat the odds and pursued her dreams. Today, she is celebrated worldwide for her determination and remains a great inspiration to lovers of the Life Below Zero television show.

