Mubarak Abdullahi, known as Sardaunan Samari, was arrested on September 28 for sharing a forged presidential letter on Facebook

The Atiku supporter posted the fake document with the caption 'ATIKU IS COMING' on his Facebook page

The DSS filed a three-count charge of cybercrime and defamation against him at the Federal High Court, Kaduna

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kaduna State - The Department of State Services (DSS) has arraigned a supporter of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar before a court in Kaduna after he circulated a fabricated letter purportedly signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the President of the United States of America.

The suspect, Mubarak Abdullahi, popularly known as Sardaunan Samari, was arrested on September 28 after he published the fake document on his Facebook page alongside the caption "ATIKU IS COMING."

DSS arraigns Atiku supporter for sharing fake Tinubu letter in Kaduna. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956/DSS

Source: UGC

During questioning by investigators, Abdullahi admitted to sharing the document and expressed remorse over his actions.

Abdullahi's apology, however, did not prevent legal proceedings from moving forward.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known via his X handle @aonanuga1956 on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

Remand and charges

The DSS brought Abdullahi before Chief Magistrate Court No. 10 at Kabala Doki, Kaduna, which ordered that he be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Kaduna.

Separately, the agency filed a three-count charge against him at the Federal High Court, Kaduna, bordering on cybercrime and defamation.

A date for his formal arraignment before the Federal High Court had not been fixed as of the time of this report.

DSS signals capacity to track online misinformation

The arrest and prosecution underline the DSS's stated ability to identify and pursue individuals who spread false or misleading content across digital platforms.

The agency has consistently maintained that it monitors online activity for content capable of causing public disorder or damaging the reputation of public officials.

Peter Obi reacts over arrest of supporter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi released a statement condemning what he called the intimidation and harassment of his supporters across Nigeria.

Obi specifically named the arrest of Rilwan Olawale as the latest case of politically motivated targeting of his campaign.

The presidential hopeful issued a direct demand to the government while warning that his campaign would not be silenced.

Source: Legit.ng