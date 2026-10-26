Ciana Chapman — real name Mercy Inyama — spent years as one of Nigeria's most quietly watched celebrity partners. As the partner of comedian Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, known as Oga Sabinus, she kept a famously low profile even as her husband's skit-making fame exploded online. Their relationship, which began gaining public attention around their 2023 introduction, ended in December 2025 when Sabinus clarified during a livestream that they were never legally married and that their relationship had ended. Here is everything known about the woman behind the alias.

Ciana Chapman poses for a photo wearing an all-black outfit. Photo: @ciana_chapman (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Ciana Chapman's real name is Mercy Inyama , born on 5 May 2000 in Rivers State, Nigeria

, born on in Rivers State, Nigeria She earned a Master’s degree in International Business with Distinction from a UK university in February 2025

from a UK university in Sabinus and Ciana share a daughter named Amora Ejekiru

Their marriage lasted roughly two years before Sabinus confirmed the split on 4 December 2025

before Sabinus confirmed the split on Both parties are committed to co-parenting their daughter

Profile summary

Detail Information Full name Mercy Inyama Known as Ciana Chapman Date of birth 5 May 2000 Age 26 (as of 2026) Place of birth Rivers State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Height 1.59 m Occupation Model and internet personality Spouse (former) Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu (Sabinus) Child Amora Ejekiru Instagram @ciana_chapman

Who is Ciana Chapman?

Mercy Inyama, born on 5 May 2000 and also known as Ciana Chapman, is a Nigerian model and influencer. She rose to prominence primarily through her association as the spouse of Sabinus, the notable Nigerian comedian, actor, and skit maker.

She is from Rivers State, Nigeria. Her parents' names remain undisclosed but are often referred to as Mr and Mrs Inyama.

Top five facts about Ciana Chapman. Photo: @ciana_chapman (modified by author)

Source: Original

Early life and education

Very little has been independently confirmed about Ciana's schooling before university. What is clear is that she pursued higher education in the United Kingdom while managing her responsibilities as a new mother.

On 22 February 2025, she posted on her official Instagram page to share that she earned a Master’s degree in International Business with Distinction from a UK university. She shared that balancing her studies while pregnant and facing other challenges was difficult.

Against all odds, I did it! I'm so proud to have earned my Master's in International Business with Distinction. Balancing my studies while being pregnant and facing challenges wasn't easy, but I made it through.

Ciana shared photos from her graduation ceremony, revealing she earned the qualification despite facing challenges including pregnancy. Reports suggest that Sabinus fully funded her education and also covered her rent in London.

Who is her husband, Sabinus?

Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, born on 30 January 1995, is known as Mr Funny or Oga Sabinus — a Nigerian comedian, content creator, actor, and skit maker.

He was born and raised in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and holds a bachelor's degree in Linguistics and Communication Studies from the University of Port Harcourt.

He rose to prominence in 2019 after he started sharing his skits on social media, and celebrities began to repost them. His "something hooge" catchphrase became one of the most recognisable phrases in Nigerian pop culture.

Ciana Chapman and Sabinus: relationship and marriage timeline

How did they meet?

The full story of how Ciana and Sabinus met has never been made public. The comedian has always been guarded about his private life, and Ciana — largely absent from his comedy content — followed suit.

In September 2022, Sabinus held a private introduction ceremony with his partner in Lagos. A netizen leaked the news with a video, claiming the skit maker went to his girlfriend's parents' house in Era Ojo, Lagos.

Ciana Chapman publicly celebrated Sabinus on 30 January 2023—his birthday—in a heartfelt Instagram post, describing him as her partner and thanking him for the precious moments they shared.

Their daughter

The couple has a daughter together. Ciana took to social media to share snaps of herself celebrating her Master’s degree graduation with their young daughter. Their daughter's name is Amora Ejekiru.

Why did Sabinus and Ciana Chapman divorce?

The announcement of the split followed months of unverified claims on social media alleging tension in the relationship, including accusations of domestic violence, infidelity, emotional neglect, and financial disputes.

Reports claimed the union had crashed over Sabinus's alleged infidelity and irresponsibility, with his partner — who stays in the UK with their child — complaining about his behaviour and his inability to provide for them.

Sabinus denied the more extreme allegations. He dismissed claims of domestic abuse and infidelity and urged the public not to sensationalise the situation. According to a podcast with Carter Efe in December 2025, Sabinus said:

I'm not married. My marriage is ended… peacefully… Me and the mum, we're OK. My daughter is doing very fine.

Co-parenting after the divorce

Sabinus explained that they mutually agreed to part ways. He described the split as peaceful, noting there is no animosity between them, and said they maintain a healthy co-parenting arrangement.

Clarifying that while public perception often framed them as married following traditional rites, Sabinus explicitly stated he was not legally married.

What does Ciana Chapman do for a living?

Ciana Chapman identifies as a model and internet personality. Her Instagram account, @cianachapman, features personal highlights from her life. Her support for her husband's career, along with her own accomplishments in the entertainment industry, earned her widespread online recognition.

She has kept her professional ambitions largely private. However, her Master’s degree in International Business signals a clear intent to build an independent career beyond her public persona as a comedian's wife.

Sabinus's net worth

As of 2026, not much is publicly known about Sabinus's exact net worth, and estimates vary across sources. In 2023, Sabinus disclosed a net worth of ₦600 million. He also revealed that he owns houses and four cars and earns an estimated ₦10 million per month, largely from commercials.

His income streams include:

Comedy skits and YouTube monetisation

Brand endorsements, including Moniepoint Nigeria

Live performances and MC bookings

Social media influencing

Latest news: what happened after the divorce?

On 4 December 2025, Sabinus clarified the end of his relationship during a TikTok livestream conversation with fellow creator Carter Efe, where he openly addressed his relationship status for the first time.

He said the union ended without conflict and that he and his former partner remain focused on their daughter's well-being. Sabinus is no longer with Ciana Chapman and is reportedly dating entrepreneur and influencer Sweet Pee.

The revelation sparked conversations among fans, many of whom expressed surprise while commending the pair for handling their separation with maturity and respect.

Ciana has remained low-key since confirming the split. As of early 2026, she has not publicly commented on the split beyond her earlier social media posts and continues to live in the UK with their daughter, Amora.

FAQs

What is Ciana Chapman's real name? Her real name is Mercy Inyama. Ciana Chapman is the alias she uses publicly. How old is Ciana Chapman? She was born on 5 May 2000, making her 26 years old as of 2026. Who did Ciana Chapman marry? She married Nigerian comedian Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, widely known as Oga Sabinus or Mr Funny, in 2023. Do Sabinus and Ciana have children? Yes, they have one daughter together named Amora Ejekiru. Why did Sabinus and Ciana Chapman divorce? Sabinus clarified during a December 2025 livestream that they were never legally married, though they shared a long-term family union and a daughter. Where does Ciana Chapman live? She is reportedly based in the United Kingdom, where she completed her Master’s degree and currently resides with her daughter. What did Ciana Chapman study? She earned a Master’s degree in International Business with Distinction from a UK university, announced in February 2025. Is Ciana Chapman active on social media? Yes — she is on Instagram as @ciana_chapman, with around 61,000 followers.

We also highlighted facts about Sarah Cannon Chapman and Amy Grant's blended family, including the different paths Grant's four children pursued.

Corrina Grant Gill has followed her parents into music, while Sarah, Matthew and Gloria have largely stayed out of the spotlight. One family moment drew attention when Sarah's father and stepfather both walked her down the aisle at her wedding.

Source: Legit.ng