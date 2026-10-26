Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development completed the first phase of its Professional Verification service, covering 128 countries

The programme, carried out under Cabinet Decision No. 195, targets highly skilled foreign workers seeking to enter the Saudi labour market

Saudi Arabia plans to expand the verification service to 160 countries, covering all professions including engineering and health

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has wrapped up the first phase of its Professional Verification service, a scheme designed to screen the qualifications and experience of foreign workers before they enter the Kingdom.

The programme, which operates under the wider Professional Accreditation initiative, currently spans 128 countries and runs through a unified electronic platform jointly supervised with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Saudi Arabia announces the extension of its professional verification programme to 128 countries. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What professional verification service covers

Underpinned by Cabinet Decision No. 195, the service targets highly skilled professions and checks whether an applicant's academic background and practical experience genuinely match what the Saudi labour market demands. Verification is benchmarked against two national frameworks:

1. The Saudi Standard Classification of Occupations

2. The Saudi Standard Classification of Educational Levels and Specialisations.

The entire process is automated, allowing for faster and more streamlined procedures compared to traditional manual checks. The ministry stated that the goal is to stop unqualified expatriate workers from accessing the labour market while also improving the accuracy of data held on foreign workers' credentials and skills.

Saudi Arabia plans expansion to 160 countries

The ministry confirmed it is pressing ahead with plans to extend the programme's reach to 160 countries globally, bringing all professions under the scheme's scope, including engineering and health-related fields. This next phase will be implemented in coordination with relevant government agencies.

According to the ministry, the broader aim of the Professional Verification service is to regulate the labour market, raise the standard of jobs and services, and increase overall productivity across sectors in the Kingdom.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Saudi Arabia announced the expenses attached to foreigners applying for work permits.

Saudi Arabia: Countries eligible for eVisa, visa-on-arrival

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia announced its decision to let citizens of Kosovo and Guyana apply for an eVisa or get a visa on arrival.

The visa allows visitors to attend events, visit family and perform Umrah outside the Hajj season, but it does not permit paid work. The move adds two more countries to the kingdom’s growing list of eligible nations as it expands access to visitors.

Source: Legit.ng