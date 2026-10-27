2026 Ballon d’Or Prize Money As Harry Kane Wins His First Prestigious Award

France Football named Kylian Mbappé the winner of the 2026 Ballon d'Or at a ceremony held at the Palladium Theatre in London

The prestigious award came ahead of strong competition from Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal, marking Mbappé's first-ever Ballon d'Or

The iconic golden trophy carries a market value of about $3,500, but winning it can unlock far greater financial rewards for recipients

Harry Kane has been named the winner of the 2026 Ballon d'Or, with France Football making the announcement at a ceremony held at the Palladium Theatre in London. This marks the first time Kane has claimed it despite having been on the shortlist on multiple previous occasions.

The English forward edged out France striker Kylian Mbappe and Spanish teenager Lamine Yamal to take the award.

Harry Kane wins 2026 Ballon d'Or. Photo by Franck Fife/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The prize is the most coveted individual honour in world football, leaving fans to wonder what the value actually is.

Ballon d'Or award details

The Ballon d'Or, which translates from French as "golden ball," has been presented annually by France Football to the world's best player since 1956.

The trophy itself is crafted by French jewellery house Mellerio dits Meller, with production starting six months before the ceremony and requiring roughly 100 work hours to complete.

The physical trophy measures 31 centimetres in length and 23 centimetres in diameter, sits on a pyrite base, and weighs more than 7 kilograms.

According to Sports Illustrated, goldsmith Jean-Philippe has been responsible for crafting it over the past decade. The process involves welding two halves of brass spheres together before coating the finished piece in 24-karat gold and filling it with a wax-like substance.

Ballon d'Or prize money

Despite its prestige, the Ballon d'Or comes with no prize money attached. France Football, the organising body, does not offer any financial compensation alongside the trophy.

BeIN Sport has estimated the physical value of the award at $3,500, roughly equivalent to about ₦5.25 million.

Past winners have, however, received gifts from sponsors on top of the trophy itself. When Lionel Messi won the award in 2021, he was presented with a Purnell Escape Tourbillon wristwatch as an additional prize.

Beyond what comes directly from the organisers, winning the Ballon d'Or typically opens the door to significant financial gain through other channels.

Several top-level players have performance clauses written into their club contracts that trigger bonus payments upon winning the award. Sponsors and brand partners also frequently structure deals with clauses tied to such milestones.

On top of that, the recognition that comes with being a Ballon d'Or winner strengthens a player's negotiating position at contract renewal time and drives a measurable increase in global commercial visibility.

Source: Legit.ng