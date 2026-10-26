Nollywood actor Yul Edochie reposted a biography compilation video that featured his estranged wife May Edochie alongside his new wife Judy Austin

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie reposted a biography compilation video that featured his estranged wife May Edochie alongside his new wife Judy Austin

Fans accused Yul of including May without reason, with many insisting he secretly misses his first family

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has found himself at the centre of online controversy after reposting a fan-made biography video that featured footage of his estranged wife, May Edochie.

The compilation, which was put together and sent to the actor by a fan, covered various aspects of his life, including his parents, clips from his old films, his new wife Judy Austin and their children, and his former partner May Edochie alongside their kids.

Yul Edochie surprises fans with old videos featuring estranged wife May. Credit: @yuledochie, @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul, seemingly impressed by the effort, reposted it with a caption expressing his delight.

"I didn't know I'd been given a new name, Peaceful Troublemaker. Someone sent this compilation to me; it's so beautiful, so well crafted," he wrote.

May's fans hit back at Yul

The gesture did not go down well with May's devoted fanbase. Supporters of the estranged wife rushed to the comments section to demand that her images and footage be removed from what many of them described as an inappropriate inclusion.

The backlash was swift and pointed, with fans insisting May deserved better than to be featured in content linked to the man who publicly took a second wife without her knowledge.

Watch the viral video below:

Others took a more sympathetic angle, suggesting that Yul's decision to reshare a video featuring May revealed something deeper about his feelings towards his first family.

Here are comments below:

@beckychummy wrote:

"Pls can you remove our Queen May picture there.she is a woman of integrity.."

@jacintabae779 commented:

"Kindly remove May's picture from this nonsense!!!"

@dimma_igwe said:

"Abeg remove our queen May's picture from that video fast"

@unstoppable4life2025 reacted:

"This man dey miss em REAL family low key😢😢😢"

@michellemike514 wrote:

"Remove QM picture,,,"

@nasaezeocha shared:

"Yul is missing May, chaiii"

@udeh07 commented:

"Yul na you do this video from yourself... Dont lie😂"

@mimi.victor.5036 said:

"You for just stick to only your beautiful wife Queen May e for sweet well well."

Yul Edochie’s throwback videos with May Edochie stir fresh controversy. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Rita Edochie slams Judy Austin over post

Legit.ng also reported that Rita Edochie criticised Judy Austin over her comments about women without Igbo titles wearing traditional red caps.

The veteran actress dismissed Judy's moral authority on cultural matters by accusing her of hypocrisy and snatching another woman's husband.

Rita Edochie mocked the younger actress for attempting to lecture people on tradition while consistently engaging in actions that contradict basic decency.

Source: Legit.ng