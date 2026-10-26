The University of Ilorin honoured more than 100 staff members with individual awards at its 41st Convocation Ceremonies

Dr. S.I Mustapha won Researcher of the Year while Prof. J.K. Odusote claimed the Innovator of the Year prize at the special luncheon

Fifteen retired professors and 17 lead authors who published in Quartile 1 Journals were also recognised at the ceremony

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Ilorin, Kwara State - The University of Ilorin wrapped up its 41st Convocation Ceremonies on Friday, October 23, 2026, with a special staff luncheon at the University Multipurpose Hall, where more than 100 individual awards were presented to recognise outstanding members of staff.

Of the total awards, 66 went to senior staff and 40 to junior staff members, making it one of the broadest recognition exercises in the university's recent history.

University of Ilorin presented more than 100 staff awards at its 41st Convocation Ceremonies. Photo credit: UNILORIN Website/UNILORIN

Source: UGC

This was disclosed in a statement issued via the university's website on Monday, October 26, 2026.

Top individual honours

The most prestigious individual prizes went to two academics from the Faculty of Engineering and Technology. Dr. S.I Mustapha of the Department of Chemical Engineering claimed the Researcher of the Year award, while Prof. J.K. Odusote of the Department of Materials and Metallurgical Engineering was named Innovator of the Year.

Three Faculty Researchers of the Year were also announced: Dr. L.O. Adegboyega of the Department of Educational Guidance and Counselling, Dr. Esther Babatunde of the Department of Chemical Engineering, and Prof. H.K. Okoro of the Department of Industrial Chemistry.

Seventeen Lead Authors who published in Quartile 1 Journals were recognised across the faculties. Prof. A.S. Adeniran of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology won the Quality Assurance Ambassador award in the Academic Staff category, while Mr Salihu Musa of the Dean's Office, Faculty of Arts, took the same honour in the Non-Teaching category. At the Directorate of Corporate Affairs, Mr Oyakhire Sylvester Ikhuemien was named Staff of the Year.

Retired professors and student awards

The university also paid tribute to 15 retired professors, including Job Olutimehin Atteh, Irene Durosaro, Ismaila Onche Amali, Olabode Mathias Bamigbola, Abel Fakuade, Abdullahi Alao Jimoh, Oloyede Timothy Opoola, and Kolade Joseph.

Also honoured were Patricia Etejere, Stephen Billy Olajide, Ayodele Ojuawo, Abiodun Aboyeji, Ganiyu Oyeyiola, Aderonke Kofo Soetan, and Plus Abioje.

On the student side, University Scholars across the faculties received recognition, with Mr Francis Olusegun of the Department of Mathematics taking the best graduating student award.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, used the occasion to commend the Ceremonials Committee for organising a well-executed convocation programme.

Dr S.I. Mustapha wins Researcher of the Year, while Prof J.K. Odusote received Innovator of the Year

Source: Original

UNILORIN mathematics graduate scores perfect 5.00 CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Francis Olusegun graduated from the University of Ilorin with a flawless 5.00 CGPA across four academic sessions.

The mathematics graduate's parents have no formal education, yet he became the first in his family to earn a first-class degree.

Olusegun faced a broken phone and financial hardship during his studies but refused to let either derail his ambitions.

Source: Legit.ng