Solomon Buchi publicly condemned a US-based pastor who took a second wife and argued that monogamy contradicts the Bible

Prophet Israel Ford had quietly married Shakayla for three years before introducing her to his congregation on October 25

Buchi described the pastor and others like him as "ministers of Satan", normalising evil from the pulpit

Media personality and social commentator Solomon Buchi has taken a firm stand against a US-based clergyman who married a second wife and argued that scripture does not support monogamy.

Prophet Israel Ford made headlines after introducing his second wife, Shakayla, to his church congregation on Sunday, October 25.

Solomon Buchi speaks against polygamy as US pastor Israel Ford introduces his second wife to his church congregation. Photo: solomonbbuchi/israelford

Source: Instagram

The announcement came with the disclosure that the two had been secretly married for three years.

Ford's first wife, Lydia, publicly welcomed Shakayla, referring to her as a "sister in marriage" and describing their household arrangement as "polygynous."

Shakayla said the public announcement resolved a significant personal burden, adding that she believed the union aligned with God's will.

Ford himself went further, posting the moment on social media and arguing that Christians who preach against polygamy are contradicting the Bible.

Solomon Buchi, responding on his Instagram page on October 26, was having none of it. In his caption, he wrote:

"Some pastors are beginning to use God's name to live out their polygamous fantasies. I'm sure one day they'll invent a 'Christian thre3some' as God's will. These are ministers of Satan."

Solomon Buchi cites New Testament on marriage

In the video he posted, Buchi went straight to scripture to dismantle the pastor's argument.

He pointed to the epistles of Timothy, where qualifications for church elders include being "married to only one wife," stressing that the New Testament consistently frames marriage as between one man and one woman.

"That is not the will of God. You should be chased out of God's house," he said.

He was equally critical of the congregation for their enthusiastic response to the announcement, saying their applause made the situation "even more problematic."

Solomon Buchi criticises church leaders who use scripture to justify polygamy following US pastor Israel Ford's introduction of his second wife. Photo: israelford

Source: Instagram

Solomon Buchi warns against experiential Christianity

Solomon Buchi expanded his critique beyond this single incident, targeting what he described as a dangerous trend within Pentecostalism where personal spiritual experiences are elevated above written scripture.

"What is written in the scriptures is superior to your opinion... and to the revelation and rhema that God has given you," he said, adding that this tendency has become "one of the biggest problems in Pentecostalism worldwide."

He also pushed back against the common defence used to shield controversial church leaders from scrutiny, warning that the "touch not my anointed" argument cannot be used to shut down legitimate criticism.

"There are people who are pastors, who are in church, but they are not part of the body," he said. "People like this are not part of us, and we will speak up against the evil they are normalising on the pulpits."

Watch Solomon Buchi speak about the pastor's claims in the Instagram video below:

Solomon Buchi challenges Pastor Tobi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Solomon Buchi challenged Pastor Tobi Adegboyega to sue him following the cleric’s remarks about critics and allegations involving his church.

Buchi said he was unafraid of legal action and claimed a court case would give him an opportunity to present what he described as evidence.

He also alleged that people whose lives were affected by Pastor Tobi’s actions were ready to speak publicly, while the cleric had yet to respond to his challenge.

Source: Legit.ng