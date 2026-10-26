Victor Osimhen scored two goals to power Galatasaray past fierce rivals Fenerbahce in the first Istanbul derby of the season

Galatasaray moved to the top of the Turkish Super League with a six-point advantage over Fenerbahce after the victory

Osimhen broke his silence on fan criticism that preceded the match, addressing his commitment to the club

Victor Osimhen was the hero as Galatasaray defeated Fenerbahce 2-1 in the opening Istanbul derby of the season, putting his team at the summit of the Turkish Super League.

The Nigerian striker scored one goal in each half to give Galatasaray a commanding lead before Irfan Can Kahveci pulled one back for Fenerbahce late in the match.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after Galatasaray beat Fenerbahce. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

The result moves Galatasaray above Amedspor at the top of the table and extends their advantage over Fenerbahce to six points, as noted by A Spor.

Osimhen responds to fans' criticism

The win came at a particularly sensitive moment for Osimhen, who had faced criticism from some sections of the fanbase in the days leading up to the match. Speaking to GS TV after the final whistle, the striker made clear where his loyalties lie.

“There were discussions before the match this week. I love this club. I always say it. I will give everything for this club. I don't care about social media,” he said.

Osimhen went on to credit the Galatasaray supporters for keeping him grounded throughout the controversy, saying the backing he has received since joining the club remains his primary focus.

“I see the fans. Galatasaray fans have always been behind me since I arrived. They supported my family, me, and my friends. I focus on the fans' support, not on unimportant things.

“I look at my team. I believe we will achieve even greater successes.”

With the derby win secured and their lead at the top of the table now firmly established, Galatasaray's attention turns to a league trip to Konyaspor in Konya.

Galatasaray coach reacts to Osimhen goals

Legit.ng previously reported that Galatasaray coach reacted after Victor Osimhen’s two goals helped his team beat rivals Fenerbahce in the derby.

The manager highlighted the Super Eagles striker’s impact, particularly his combination with Russian youngster Aleksey Batrakov.

Source: Legit.ng