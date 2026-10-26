King Ochacho disclosed he gave Carter Efe N5 million after the latter defeated Speed Darlinton, sparking a fiery reaction from Peller

Peller expressed shock at the gesture, arguing the money would only help Carter Efe promote rival Ice King further

The video, posted on Facebook on Sunday, October 25, 2025, quickly went viral for Peller's unfiltered commentary

King Ochacho has set social media buzzing after revealing he handed Carter Efe a N5 million gift following his victory, only for his friend Peller to lose it entirely at the news.

In a video shared on Facebook on Sunday, October 25, 2025, Ochacho described his response to Carter Efe as one rooted in wisdom rather than bitterness.

Peller shares what Carter Efe must do after he got N5 million from Ochacho at Zlatan's wedding. Photo credit@kingochacho/@peller089/@carterefe

Source: Instagram

Rather than sulking or retaliating, he said he congratulated Carter Efe on his victory and followed it up with a N5 million cash gift.

"I am a man of wisdom," Ochacho said. "I congratulated him on his victory. You understand? And I gave him 5 million."

Peller's furious reaction to the N5million gift

Peller, who was visibly stunned by the revelation, did not hold back his opinion. He argued that the generous gesture would backfire badly, insisting that Carter Efe must use the money and goodwill to promote Ice King even harder.

"You give him 5 million! He will promote Ice King till he die," Peller fired back. "He only wants to promote Ice King. Because of his victory. He also supported him too. I don't need his validation. But he will promote Ice King. After five million, five million, you don't press on the money."

Peller shared what he wants Carter Efe to do for getting N5 million from Ochacho . Photo credit@peler089

Source: Instagram

Peller went on to suggest Ochacho should have taken a more confrontational approach from the start, rather than rewarding the streamer.

The clip spread rapidly online, with viewers entertained by the contrast between Ochacho's calm, calculated generosity and Peller's raw, unfiltered frustration.

Here is the Facebook video of Peller and Ochaco speaking about Carter Efe:

Fans react to the viral exchange

Here are some reactions from viewers:

@Felix Nathan wrote:

"Carter go reply you no worry mm remix dey come"

@Haruna Ofomhe Anidu commented:

"I love rich people wey dy relate jaree"

@NONSO said:

"This ochacho man just Dey make me laugh."

@Victoria Oloyede reacted:

"Peller ochacho new name"

@Blive Nation Iroka shared:

"Ochacho with the upgraded format"

@Efemena Ogbiruvetah wrote:

"Ebelebe for a reason"

Osupa Saheed's outfit at Peller's wedding trends

Legit.ng reported that Fuji star Saheed Osupa was among the celebrities who graced Peller and Jarvis’ white wedding, held on Saturday, August 8, 2026, in Lekki, Lagos.

The Fuji musician also thrilled guests with a performance at the star-studded ceremony. Osupa, however, drew particular attention when he arrived, and Osupa's outfit at the venue- a black blazer, white shirt, and black trousers- appeared noticeably oversized.

His distinctive walk as he made his way into the wedding venue quickly caught the attention of fans online, with many sharing their observations about his appearance.

Source: Legit.ng