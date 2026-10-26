Troops of Operation Hadin Kai carried out coordinated air and ground strikes on three suspected terrorist locations in the Tunbunma area of South Lake Chad

The operation, conducted in the early hours of October 26, 2026, followed intelligence reports on the presence of key ISWAP leaders in the area

A senior ISWAP figure identified as the Wali of Tunbunma was among those wounded during the strikes

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Nigerian troops operating under Operation Hadin Kai killed 16 suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters during coordinated air and artillery strikes on three locations in the Tunbunma area of South Lake Chad in the early hours of Monday, October 26, 2026.

The Joint Task Force said the operation ran between 1 am and 2 am, with both air assets and ground weapon systems deployed against targets identified through prior intelligence gathering.

Strikes kill Abu Zubiru and two associates, while ISWAP leader Abu Saleem and seven fighters were wounded. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Vanguard, the strikes were part of what the task force described as a sustained offensive against terrorist networks operating across the Lake Chad Basin.

Key fighters neutralised in Tunbunma

Among those killed in the operation were Abu Zubiru, described as an Arab national, along with two of his associates, Baana Nglewa and Jindullah Sadiq.

The Joint Task Force said a Battle Damage Assessment conducted after the strikes confirmed that 16 ISWAP fighters were neutralised across all three targeted locations.

Abu Saleem, identified as the Wali of Tunbunma, a senior leadership position within the terror group's local structure, sustained severe injuries during the strikes. Seven other fighters were also reported wounded.

JTF warns terrorists there is no hiding place

According to The Punch, following the operation, the Joint Task Force said the strike reaffirms that "there is no hiding place for terrorists".

It added that Operation Hadin Kai remains committed to restoring peace and stability in Nigeria's North East through intelligence-led operations.

The task force also called on members of the public to provide timely and credible information to security agencies to support ongoing counter-terrorism efforts in the region.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian troops repelled an ISWAP assault on Kukawa town in Borno State that lasted from the night of October 6 into the following morning.

The Joint Task Force urges residents to share credible information as its counter-terrorism campaign continues

Source: Original

Troops kill 21 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian military troops launched a joint offensive in the Kopre Mountain area of Hong LGA, Adamawa State, on August 27, 2026.

The operation involved the ONSA Tactical Team and newly inducted 226 Battalion troops targeting a known terrorist enclave.

The joint force was also searching for abducted persons, including Lassa school children taken in June 2026.

Source: Legit.ng